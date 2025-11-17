Do you think Islam is more unstoppable at LW or WW?

hbombbisping
I saw a gaunt, drawn Islam struggle with guys like Wade, Martins, Dustin and Volk at LW and he just seems a hell of a lot sturdier and nourished at WW, and probably less chinny as well. Completely dominating a WW who hasn't lost for a decade on an 18 fight winstreak is probably his best career achievement. The added size makes him the killer he was meant to be.
Actually, I think the only reason he stuck to LW so long was because it was Abdulmanap's wishes that he do so, but a lot has changed since Abdulmanap has been gone.
Islam completely outgrew LW and a while ago. He didn't seemed outsized or powered in there at all last night.
I can see his run extending a few years more years to GOAT accomplishments.
