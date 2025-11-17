Do you think Islam is more unstoppable at LW or WW?

I saw a gaunt, drawn Islam struggle with guys like Wade, Martins, Dustin and Volk at LW and he just seems a hell of a lot sturdier and nourished at WW, and probably less chinny as well. Completely dominating a WW who hasn't lost for a decade on an 18 fight winstreak is probably his best career achievement. The added size makes him the killer he was meant to be.

Actually, I think the only reason he stuck to LW so long was because it was Abdulmanap's wishes that he do so, but a lot has changed since Abdulmanap has been gone.

Islam completely outgrew LW and a while ago. He didn't seemed outsized or powered in there at all last night.

I can see his run extending a few years more years to GOAT accomplishments.
 
Ian, Shav, Brady, Usman, Buckley all beat him. Probably Moraels and Prates too
 
WW is a much tougher division. LW was basically just Arman and Ilia. I’d guess Islam is better at 170 but it’s not like he was some massive LW.
 
DumpsterBaby said:
Who cares? He’s just gonna be another blanket with too much to lose.
Click to expand...
<PlusJuan>
I have been saying this for a while. Islam is a very risk-averse fighter. He goes for a finish if an opponent makes a mistake. If the opponent doesn’t, he will never risk losing position. Expect his “run” at WW (unless he goes back to LW to face Ilia), to be a reprise of the JDM match. Make no mistake, other than Khamzat, nobody is currently on Islam’s level when it comes to grappling and control and the rules allow him to lnp to a comfortable victory. Why risk it? I wouldn’t.
 
Hard to see anyone anyone can defend the ground game against him at 170lbs outside of Shavkat. Prates got outgrappled by Machado-Garry ffs and fucking Buckley was outhustling Usman in the last round.
 
