Do you think Islam is as good, worse or better than Khabib?

Khabib seemed to really indoctrarn Islam onto the title picture. And through Abdulanap. Although he's had a few plights: Martins KO, close fight with Volk, late notice rematch blowout, late notice blowout with Moicano
His record is near impeccable and he's close to breaking records. But how do you compare him to Khabib?
