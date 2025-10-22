Do you think Elvis Presley is a one-off, unique, special case or someone else would have came along?

Prime LeVan said: I'm not an Elvis hater at all but he was the Chosen One by the media IMHO. We all know the types, the ones that are good but not he best. The actor, musician, player, fighter, wrestler, whatever that gets the attention when there is more talented people on the scene. He wasn't the best singer, did have the "look" for the time, could dance and was a serviceable actor.



Chuck Barry

Jerry Lee Lewis

Little Richard

Buddy Holly



There are more but these are people on the scene that were just as good or better at that time. Elvis' version of Unchained Melody to me is God awful compared to the Righteous Brothers. Click to expand...

funny thing is most of the hardcore Elvis purists believe that the first records he recorded, he never topped. The Sun Sessions were magical and he really didn't know anything about what he was doing, the impact it would have, he was just doing what came natural. The Elvis after Sun was about as different as The Elvis after the army was to the Elvis before. He was great in ways that people still haven't really been able to understand. Someone once asked Sam Phillips "why Elvis?" and he said that there were a lot of good looking guys and there are guys with better voices but he conveyed a caring that no one else did. He really did communicate in a way that no one else could. There were a million things special about the man aside, with his music and with his persona.The Righteous Brothers may not have existed without Elvis at all. They were one of a slew of white artists singing what would later become known as "blue eyed soul" where white guys ripped off blues artists and made a killing that their heroes couldn't. (Elvis was always more than that) Anyway, even as imperfect as Unchained Melody is, it's still one of my favorite performances by a man suffering, with one foot in the grave and still giving everything he had. Many people were moved to tears by the conclusion using that video footage in the Elvis biopic, such is the magic of Elvis.