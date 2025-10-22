Do you think Elvis Presley is a one-off, unique, special case or someone else would have came along?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'm not too sure, but I think maybe someone else would have came along and made Rock n Roll mainstream at some point if not Elvis.
But I don't know how much an impact this other musician would have had. Probably not as impactful, who knows.
Elvis had the perfect combination of charisma, talent, looks the 'it' factor etc...etc..
