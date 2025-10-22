Do you think Elvis Presley is a one-off, unique, special case or someone else would have came along?

I'm not too sure, but I think maybe someone else would have came along and made Rock n Roll mainstream at some point if not Elvis.

But I don't know how much an impact this other musician would have had. Probably not as impactful, who knows.

Elvis had the perfect combination of charisma, talent, looks the 'it' factor etc...etc..

 
Rock and Roll would have had it's other stars but they weren't Elvis. Not white or didn't embody the era as well and Rock and Roll wouldn't have been the same without him.

The people that lived through the time, guys like Greil Marcus and David Halberstam have dedicated essays to him in which they seem to give him the same importance reserved for historical american figures like Lincoln, Faulkner etc..,

One thing for sure, Elvis was absolutely different and people can talk all day about how he couldn't write a song, play guitar well but he was spooky, charismatically spooky and mysterious in a way none of the others were. The complaints of Little Richard and Chuck Berry are valid but that doesn't change the fact that Elvis as a person was just more interesting than the rest of them
 
In b4 taylor swift because she has more friends on instagram
 
Nicely said, thanks.
 
Say much same about Michael Jackson.


Elvis grew up very poor and was surrounded by black music and grew up singing it .

Elvis didnt have greatest voice but it was original and you know it Instantly. He was the person that combined Country/western of that time with the pace and style of Memphis blues along with si ging and dancing g in same way as black entertainers .

Elvis was a brand new shiny toy - perfect storm situation.
 
I'm not an Elvis hater at all but he was the Chosen One by the media IMHO. We all know the types, the ones that are good but not he best. The actor, musician, player, fighter, wrestler, whatever that gets the attention when there is more talented people on the scene. He wasn't the best singer, did have the "look" for the time, could dance and was a serviceable actor.

Chuck Barry
Jerry Lee Lewis
Little Richard
Buddy Holly

There are more but these are people on the scene that were just as good or better at that time. Elvis' version of Unchained Melody to me is God awful compared to the Righteous Brothers.
 
No Elvis wasnt the "Chosen one" nor was he picked by the media. He danced with his hips which was taboo then and , was cool / handsome look - along with a manager that juat flat knew how to sell an gwt exposure early . ( the colonel gets what and he should for Elvis later career and fact he kept him tied yo movies too much early...... but he helped alot in making him a star) . Elvis has a ton goung for him at right time.

If media had their way it would of been Holly imo not Elvis.
 
I think without Elvis, it would've been more of a team effort. You still had Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and a bunch of other dudes popularizing Rock n Roll.

Kind of like the 80's hair metal or new wave movements, there was no person or band that was the King of the movement. It was a bunch of bands.

It's kinda like removing Nirvana from the grunge movement. It still would've happened without them because you still had Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, it just might have been a little slower.
 
Elvis was a chick who trans into a dude and taylor swift is a dude who trans into a chick. thats why they were picked for stardom. britney spears is also a dude. these facts may be confirmed upon close investigation.
 
funny thing is most of the hardcore Elvis purists believe that the first records he recorded, he never topped. The Sun Sessions were magical and he really didn't know anything about what he was doing, the impact it would have, he was just doing what came natural. The Elvis after Sun was about as different as The Elvis after the army was to the Elvis before. He was great in ways that people still haven't really been able to understand. Someone once asked Sam Phillips "why Elvis?" and he said that there were a lot of good looking guys and there are guys with better voices but he conveyed a caring that no one else did. He really did communicate in a way that no one else could. There were a million things special about the man aside, with his music and with his persona.

The Righteous Brothers may not have existed without Elvis at all. They were one of a slew of white artists singing what would later become known as "blue eyed soul" where white guys ripped off blues artists and made a killing that their heroes couldn't. (Elvis was always more than that) Anyway, even as imperfect as Unchained Melody is, it's still one of my favorite performances by a man suffering, with one foot in the grave and still giving everything he had. Many people were moved to tears by the conclusion using that video footage in the Elvis biopic, such is the magic of Elvis.
 
no one really knows what would have become of Rock. I've always heard since i was a kid that Elvis came along right after a brief flourishing of huge hits that teens loved by Bill Haley and a lot of one hit wonders, rock was on it's way to just being a fad. I wasn't around then but that's always the story I heard. Then came Elvis, the perfect embodiment of this youth culture and for all the shit Little Richard and Chuck talk, who knows if the Elvis resurgence didn't fuel the entire movement? Little Richard has said in his more honest moments that Elvis opened the door for him. There was always a jealousy amongst Richard, Jerry and Chuck for Elvis but Elvis was just the guy. Without him, who knows if any of them would have been as big. Jerry Lee particularly was bitter but he was one of the late comers to the rock and roll scene, he took the Elvis Sun version wildman and upped the ante but there would have been no Jerry Lee as we knew him without Elvis. All brilliant talents and all seeming to come from nowhere as if fated to be there.
 
Impossible to know for sure. But for sure it would have taken a unique individual to fill those shoes. He's like Hulk Hogan of rock music.
 
Yeah, he was just at the top. He had plenty of folks nipping at his heels, and it's not like he invented a genre or anything. Half of his songs are covers. He's practically a manufactured pop star. Much like The Beatles, a lot of his popularity came from the women who just wanted to fuck him. That's the key to the kingdom, right there. If he was some ugly motherfucker, he would've gone nowhere.
 
yup, but like muhammad Ali said once, "If is a helluva word".
 
Jerry Lee Lewis would have had the top spot, and maybe Frank Sinatra would have shot him
 
Jerry still would have ruined his momentum marrying his cousin. Honestly, I also wonder if Jerry would have played and sang the way he did without seeing the rockers who came out a year or two before him. Like the rest, his actual style was blues,country and gospel. Little Richard and Elvis were doing the uptempo and outrageous before him.
 
Elvis PR team did the better job of keeping his underage fling under wraps.
 
He could have been an opera singer. Really what he did was take his crazy voice then add it to scotch Irish music with electrical instruments.

I don't want to do debate thing on this but the music he was playing was just scotch Irish music transfered over. Blues, funk, rock, rap, jazz. It all came from the scotch Irish music which the blacks and poor people picked up.
I've spent years going over their music and it's amazing. You could put electric instruments instead playing it and it sounds modern

As far as African music, I live in usvi. I'm around dr, Jamaica, Bahamas and vi is all almost black. African music is tree thumping and bongo banging. So when I hear he took black music I kind grimace because he didn't. The former slaves took the hill billy gospel and cockney rhyming crap and used modern instruments

No blacks did not invent all the types they claim. I'm not being racist, I've just heard what they play without whites around and it's from Africa lol

I mean 15 years out of a rock guitar being invented someone claimed playing it fast first which is ridiculous.
 
