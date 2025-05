GolovKing said: Not on keto or any specific type of diet really. Mostly I just try to balance protein, fat, carbs and make sure I'm getting nutrients from fruits and veggies as well. I try to eat only real foods and limit things that are processed or junk, seed oils, stuff like that. Just wondering if there's anything else I need to be concerned about besides the high fat content as I'm naturally a hard gainer lean body type anyways Click to expand...

I'm of the camp that you shouldn't often mix energy macros in mass quantities at the same time to avoid the Randle Cycle. Carbs or fat.......pick a horse and ride it. Chicharrones in my opinion are fine if you're doing keto or at the very least keeping your high fat foods separate from your high sugar/starch foods. If it's just the pork skins fried in their own fat, then to me it's not that unhealthy. If you're getting the processed/flavored ones full of additives and bullshit then the story changes. There are certainly things that are worse for you out there that are sometimes touted as health foods.Obviously, things can change if you're trying to gain weight and bulk as someone who is naturally skinny(more often just comes down to poor appetite or overestimation of calories). Sometimes you just need to get those calories in your body otherwise your progress will be limited. Keep active, sleep well, and don't go on a permanent/dreamer bulk like 70% of the population and you'll probably be fine.