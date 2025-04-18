Do you think Dana shoud strip Islam for ducking?

andgonsil
When you are the champion you should fight the best
Islam wants to fight Gaethje? The guy that was schooled by Max, who was schooled by Ilia
Arman fumbled the bag, it's all his fault for trying to impress a girl
Islam already called Khabib to bring excuses, he is running out of arguments
What's the difference between Islam and Jones ducking?
