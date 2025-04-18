Do you think Dana shoud strip Islam for ducking?

When you are the champion you should fight the best

Islam wants to fight Gaethje? The guy that was schooled by Max, who was schooled by Ilia

Arman fumbled the bag, it's all his fault for trying to impress a girl

Islam already called Khabib to bring excuses, he is running out of arguments

What's the difference between Islam and Jones ducking?
 
No, he’s not Jon Jones. Islam is not ducking anyone. They gave him Arman who was the most deserving and he got injured a day before their bout, and he took a last minute fight against an opponent on a multiple win streak. Islam would’ve accepted that if Dana put Ilia instead of Moiciano.
 
Islam has only made his personal preference known. Who said they offered him a contract and he refused it? Far too early to talk about stripping anyone of a belt if that hasn't even happened yet.
 
Who should he fight? He's cleared out the division. Ilia? Paddy?
 
