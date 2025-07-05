Social Do you think Carnival Cruises is racist?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
2,136
Reaction score
3,167
This has been going round and round the internet the past few weeks

They've just been having a lot of problems the last few years and it seems like they're making it so that without actually saying it, they're trying to make it unappealing for black people to go on their cruises

qDGvZld.jpeg
 
It's not the cruises fault that black culture is shit. Also, wasn't aware that black people went on cruises. Thought it was just for white women.
 
15-drink limit

God damn, talk about being an alcoholic if 15 drinks aren't enough.
 
Is there a link to the rules?
Personally I am always a bit cautious when it comes to pictures with no links or info.
I tried to search their website and found nothing.

EDIT:
This is the rules.
Its clearly in my opinion that the internet is putting a spin on it.
www.carnival.com

Important Information to Know Before You Go | Carnival Cruise Line

We like all our guests to have fun and are committed to providing them with a great vacation. Here is some important safety information and policies that we ask all guests to be familiar with.
www.carnival.com www.carnival.com
 
Last edited:
i like how "don't be an asshole and disturb people" is seen as racist.

hmmmm
 
.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,286
Messages
57,521,032
Members
175,736
Latest member
MairaJordo

Share this page

Back
Top