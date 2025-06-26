International Do you think Canada will be downgraded to a second world country?

Canada recently hosted the G7 which had me wondering why are they even hosting it as it is since they aren't a top 7 economy and this year look to drop out of the top 10. I would doubt they are top 7 advanced - they missed on the 2010s tech boom, healthcare is so bad they are offering people assisted suicide instead, 5% of the population relies on food banks, their dollar has little value, their government is trying to ban cars, criminals and murderers are given slap on the wrists, 50% of canadians are public sector workers.

All signs point to their good times being over. Especially given that the population loves the new liberal and will likely give them another 10 years.

So do you think Canada will be the first country to be downgraded to second world? I think it is fair to put them in a similar category to mexico and poland.

*** I know 1st, 3rd world had traditionally to due with post ww2 alignments and classifications but the term is used differently in 2025.
 
1) do you have anything nice to write about Canada or is this just another in line of right wing hate slop?

2) I've been to Poland, and would rather live over there than in USA any day of the week - quality of life trumps that of most people in USA (all the social safety nets of EU, great history, great people and nature)
 
Fanu said:
1) do you have anything nice to write about Canada or is this just another in line of right wing hate slop?

2) I've been to Poland, and would rather live over there than in USA any day of the week - quality of life trumps that of most people in USA (all the social safety nets of EU, great history, great people and nature)
Click to expand...
that and all of their alcoholics and convict migrate to Western Europe meaning they are free to blame any remaining problems on Muslims.
 
Depends on how many more Indians they import
 
Fanu said:
1) do you have anything nice to write about Canada or is this just another in line of right wing hate slop?

2) I've been to Poland, and would rather live over there than in USA any day of the week - quality of life trumps that of most people in USA (all the social safety nets of EU, great history, great people and nature)
Click to expand...
LOL Poland is nice because of right wing immigration policies....
 
I Am Legion said:
LOL Poland is nice because of right wing immigration policies....
Click to expand...
no, Poland was a 3rd world shithole that got really nice with the help of EU funds.
Right wingers don't know economy, only how to shit on other people.
 
ssBaldy said:
Depends on how many more Indians they import
Click to expand...
Toronto is donezo. I am waiting to see when the Muslim population increases as it has been, the struggle for domination will be interesting to watch. Indians win in cuisine and culture, but the Muslims have that religious fanaticism thing going for them.
 
Fanu said:
no, Poland was a 3rd world shithole that got really nice with the help of EU funds.
Right wingers don't know economy, only how to shit on other people.
Click to expand...
People forgot the Polish were the migrants during the mid 2000s.
 
Fanu said:
no, Poland was a 3rd world shithole that got really nice with the help of EU funds.
Right wingers don't know economy, only how to shit on other people.
Click to expand...
THEY DONT LET IN MIGRANTS. NONE. They have none of the issues that France, Sweden, Germany, Belgium have. NONE.

 
I Am Legion said:
Toronto is donezo. I am waiting to see when the Muslim population increases as it has been, the struggle for domination will be interesting to watch. Indians win in cuisine and culture, but the Muslims have that religious fanaticism thing going for them.
Click to expand...
Kebab trumps masala chicken imo.
Also I've seen some indians who relocated, both to Russia and to Europe, but it was never the Bollywood colorful stuff, they were of 3 kinds - IT indians, religious red dot indians, or dirty looking "send bobs" indians. Good if it's not the case there.
 
