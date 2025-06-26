Canada recently hosted the G7 which had me wondering why are they even hosting it as it is since they aren't a top 7 economy and this year look to drop out of the top 10. I would doubt they are top 7 advanced - they missed on the 2010s tech boom, healthcare is so bad they are offering people assisted suicide instead, 5% of the population relies on food banks, their dollar has little value, their government is trying to ban cars, criminals and murderers are given slap on the wrists, 50% of canadians are public sector workers.



All signs point to their good times being over. Especially given that the population loves the new liberal and will likely give them another 10 years.



So do you think Canada will be the first country to be downgraded to second world? I think it is fair to put them in a similar category to mexico and poland.



*** I know 1st, 3rd world had traditionally to due with post ww2 alignments and classifications but the term is used differently in 2025.