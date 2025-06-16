do you think bellato was faking?

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 2,057
- Reaction score
- 4,932
i didn't think he was faking it when i watched the fight, but 24 hours later influencers are putting out videos claiming he was faking.
So what do you think? Any substance or fuck these keyboard warrior influencers who never trained and have as much mma knowledge as the full send guys?
So what do you think? Any substance or fuck these keyboard warrior influencers who never trained and have as much mma knowledge as the full send guys?
Last edited: