do you think bellato was faking?

i didn't think he was faking it when i watched the fight, but 24 hours later influencers are putting out videos claiming he was faking.

So what do you think? Any substance or fuck these keyboard warrior influencers who never trained and have as much mma knowledge as the full send guys?



 
More than likely, yes. It’s possible he hit his head or it was delayed but I think it was just mediocre acting and that he’s a loser for that one.
 
Of course it was real. The same thing happened to Maycee Barber a couple weeks ago. All we can do is pray for their recovery.
 
He did take an illegal shot that had some heat behind it(seemed like it was more to the neck and shoulder than the head and face). His reaction was ridiculous though, especially the whole reaching for the refs ankles lol he should’ve really committed to the bit and put the ref in a heel hook if he wanted to sell it.
 
Fighters actually KO'd recover better and faster than ALL of those fans suspect are faking it...just saying.

They are dumb, dont need the act, just say you cant continue, period, NC or DQ has nothing to do with how they quit.
 
Honestly i think whats more shocking to me is that there were a lot of people who were arguing that this was a real knockout, its like they refuse to believe their own eyes or something, this was some of the worst acting ive seen in a long while..
 
It makes his grappling with the ref that much more absurd lmao.
 
whocares said:
Of course it was real. The same thing happened to Maycee Barber a couple weeks ago. All we can do is pray for their recovery.
Click to expand...
2 weeks have passed, do we know what this mistery health condition was?
 
