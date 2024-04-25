Do you think Belal's ranking will be stripped?

He hasn't fought in a year.



Leon is lining up his next fihgt to be the winner of connor/chandler.



Afterwards it looks like Islam might be in line. And the next win for Shavkat, garry or jdm bumps them to the head of the line for a title shot.



So belal is about third or fourth in line for a title shot. Stripping his ranking would be an easy way for the ufc to get rid of him. What fight should he take to preserve his ranking? Colby (doubtful he takes i)? MVP? Move up to fight khamzat? Usman at 185 or 170?