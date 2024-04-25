Do you think Belal's ranking will be stripped?

He hasn't fought in a year.

Leon is lining up his next fihgt to be the winner of connor/chandler.

Afterwards it looks like Islam might be in line. And the next win for Shavkat, garry or jdm bumps them to the head of the line for a title shot.

So belal is about third or fourth in line for a title shot. Stripping his ranking would be an easy way for the ufc to get rid of him. What fight should he take to preserve his ranking? Colby (doubtful he takes i)? MVP? Move up to fight khamzat? Usman at 185 or 170?
 
Rumors swirling the Leon fight might be signed and announced soon for either 303 or 304. Can't remember which. So if that ends up coming true, he definitely ain't being stripped of a ranking.
 
is that you, Dana?
 
Yeah they're going to take the ranking number away from Belal and replace it with a "C" after he runs through Leon
 
Just cut him altogether.

I read a thing the other day where he was writing out he envisioned a fight between him and Leon would go, and this fucking guy comes up with him winning via decision.

Dude can't even finish a fight in his day dreams lol. He was getting rightly blasted in the comments for this.

We don't need fighters like that.
 
if he keep ducking Leon, he should be striped of his ranking
 
They should just cut him and send him back to Japan where the competition's easier.
 
People like you act like its against the rules to be a point fighter.
 
Could you imagine?
 
WTF are people talking about, he's literally gonna fight Leon in July on UK PPV. What is this bullshit about stripping his ranking or Leon fighting Conor?
 
