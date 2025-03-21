Do you think an MMA fighter can ever get a 50-0 record?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I mean Khabib is the closest to that, I wonder if he kept on fighting how long it would have took him to lose finally.
He would fight pretty much has to beat a top 5 guy till he reached 50-0.
I don't think it could ever happen, not like in boxing.
It's just too many variables and uncertainties for it to manifest.
