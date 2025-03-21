  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Do you think an MMA fighter can ever get a 50-0 record?

I mean Khabib is the closest to that, I wonder if he kept on fighting how long it would have took him to lose finally.

He would fight pretty much has to beat a top 5 guy till he reached 50-0.

I don't think it could ever happen, not like in boxing.

It's just too many variables and uncertainties for it to manifest.

