Now that he passed Gordie Howe, only the Great One is left.

I believe if he stays healthy and still plays like he's doing now, he breaks it in 3 years or so I believe.

He's very durable guy, so I'd say he breaks it.



Just wanted to add this hit, the guy is still throwing his weight around like a young man at 37.

 
Now that he passed Gordie Howe, only the Great One is left.

I believe if he stays healthy and still plays like he's doing now, he breaks it in 3 years or so I believe.

He's very durable guy, so I'd say he breaks it.



Just wanted to add this hit, the guy is still throwing his weight around like a young man at 37.

Might break it in less than 3 years
 
He will break it barring a career ending injury. Could easily happen in 24/25 if he plays close to a full 82 up to then. His durability is pretty incredible.

Doesn't matter how long it takes though. Leonsis loves him and they'll put him out in a wheelchair on the PP if they have to.
 
It's very possible. Maybe he'll be one of those guys that retires before even coming close.
 
This aint happening, even if he suffers a broken leg at this point he is going full Jagr until he breaks it.
Oh my
 
Oh my
Sure he is 37 but 23 goals (and 42 points) in 38 games (could be less but Caps are at 38 games). Over point per game and at current rate is going to score 46 goals in 76 games this season.
If he stays healthy its not a question if he breaks Gretzky's goal record but against what team and when?
 
Didn't think it was possible a year or two ago, but now I'm thinking he does. He's been healthy and hasnt lost his touch.

I'm guessing the 24-25 season.
 
The greatest shooter of all time will put Shitzgy in the dirt.
lol. All things considered Ovie is definitely a better player than Gretzky. Then I've always considered Mario the superior player between him an Gretzky as well anyway.
 
Ovi was always going to slow down at some point. Now it is just going to depend on how long he wants to play.
Backström being out and Kuznetsov's production going down not helping either.

I wonder would Ovi be open to going different team like Perry and play in 3rd line on a contender + first PP unit? If Caps retain salary or way lower salary once his contract is up.
 
Backström being out and Kuznetsov's production going down not helping either.

I wonder would Ovi be open to going different team like Perry and play in 3rd line on a contender + first PP unit? If Caps retain salary or way lower salary once his contract is up.
Nah, I think he's a Cap or maybe plays in Russia to finish his career.
 
Nah, I think he's a Cap or maybe plays in Russia to finish his career.
64 goals behind Wayne and his contract is up in 2 seasons (+ this season). If he still havent broken the record and is close, think he is going to keep playing until he does it. Even though his goal production has gone down, 8 goals in 41 games which is almost ehough to break the record. Remains to be seen if he does it with Caps, would bet on it but if Caps go hard on rebuild who knows if certain teams go for him. Say Vegas or Rangers, would be on brand with their policy when it comes to big names. Ofc Ovie's big contract is a deal breaker but maybe with retained salary or if he wants to try win a cup with other team with 1m contract once his current one is over.

But yeah would not suprise me if he played in Russia for one season before he retires.
 
64 goals behind Wayne and his contract is up in 2 seasons (+ this season). If he still havent broken the record and is close, think he is going to keep playing until he does it. Even though his goal production has gone down, 8 goals in 41 games which is almost ehough to break the record. Remains to be seen if he does it with Caps, would bet on it but if Caps go hard on rebuild who knows if certain teams go for him. Say Vegas or Rangers, would be on brand with their policy when it comes to big names. Ofc Ovie's big contract is a deal breaker but maybe with retained salary or if he wants to try win a cup with other team with 1m contract once his current one is over.

But yeah would not suprise me if he played in Russia for one season before he retires.

But yeah would not suprise me if he played in Russia for one season before he retires.
I'm sure if he's close at the end of his contract he will just sign a 1 year deal.


A big injury would be the 1 thing that could end the dream.
 
I'm sure if he's close at the end of his contract he will just sign a 1 year deal.


A big injury would be the 1 thing that could end the dream.
Was looking at teams currently in playoff positions and who will most likely be contender in 2-3 years. Imagine Ovie and P. Kane in same line, even if its for one season and both over 36 years old.
They got couple first round center draft picks in Marco Kasper (2022) and Nate Danielson (2023). Both top 10 picks. Put them in 3rd line with a good young center.

Ofc its unlikely but crazier things have happened
 
