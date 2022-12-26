Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,713
- Reaction score
- 49,956
Now that he passed Gordie Howe, only the Great One is left.
I believe if he stays healthy and still plays like he's doing now, he breaks it in 3 years or so I believe.
He's very durable guy, so I'd say he breaks it.
Just wanted to add this hit, the guy is still throwing his weight around like a young man at 37.
I believe if he stays healthy and still plays like he's doing now, he breaks it in 3 years or so I believe.
He's very durable guy, so I'd say he breaks it.
Just wanted to add this hit, the guy is still throwing his weight around like a young man at 37.