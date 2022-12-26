Batjester said: Nah, I think he's a Cap or maybe plays in Russia to finish his career. Click to expand...

64 goals behind Wayne and his contract is up in 2 seasons (+ this season). If he still havent broken the record and is close, think he is going to keep playing until he does it. Even though his goal production has gone down, 8 goals in 41 games which is almost ehough to break the record. Remains to be seen if he does it with Caps, would bet on it but if Caps go hard on rebuild who knows if certain teams go for him. Say Vegas or Rangers, would be on brand with their policy when it comes to big names. Ofc Ovie's big contract is a deal breaker but maybe with retained salary or if he wants to try win a cup with other team with 1m contract once his current one is over.But yeah would not suprise me if he played in Russia for one season before he retires.