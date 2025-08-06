  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you think a woman flirting is a red flag?

If my son told me a woman was flirting with him and asks me if she's dependable, I would say NO. Flirting is means of persuation and manipulation. A woman does not need to flirt, and a manipulative person has dark triad personality traits (antisocial, narc, etc).

The good hearted women I met never flirted, all just stuck with being themselves.

Please note that I don't take a moral stance on the matter. I just think the behavior corresponds to bad traits.

Do you think a woman flirting is bad news?
 
If a woman flirts with you it's a red flag, because it means she's either blind and/or batshit crazy
 
Nope. They just want that dollar and maybe for you to buy them a drink.
 
It’s not a red flag. This kind of “purity” bullshit is exactly why all you incels can’t get laid and won’t have to worry about what you tell your son anyway. Because you’ll never reproduce if this is your attitude. Not unless you join a cult.
 
Any excuse to continue the march towards the inevitable news report of a serial killer
 
Jack Reacheround said:
It’s not a red flag. This kind of “purity” bullshit is exactly why all you incels can’t get laid and won’t have to worry about what you tell your son anyway. Because you’ll never reproduce if this is your attitude. Not unless you join a cult.
Click to expand...
Fascinating for you to label what I consider basics "purity". Maybe you're a red flag, sir.
 
