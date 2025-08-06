Do you think a woman flirting is a red flag?

Intermission
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 5,966
- Reaction score
- 2,946
If my son told me a woman was flirting with him and asks me if she's dependable, I would say NO. Flirting is means of persuation and manipulation. A woman does not need to flirt, and a manipulative person has dark triad personality traits (antisocial, narc, etc).
The good hearted women I met never flirted, all just stuck with being themselves.
Please note that I don't take a moral stance on the matter. I just think the behavior corresponds to bad traits.
Do you think a woman flirting is bad news?
The good hearted women I met never flirted, all just stuck with being themselves.
Please note that I don't take a moral stance on the matter. I just think the behavior corresponds to bad traits.
Do you think a woman flirting is bad news?