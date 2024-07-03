Do you think a boycott of Jones/Stipe would work?

Seems like most of us very strongly disapprove of Jon Jones holding up the HW division so he can get an easier matchup against an old retired guy.



But what do you think if we boycotted it?



I know a good portion of you illegally stream anyway, but there has to be a subset that actually pays for the PPV's or buys tickets, right?



Or do you think the casuals outnumber us too much for us to even make a dent in their wallet?