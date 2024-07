Do you think a boycott of Jones/Stipe would work?

Fedorgasm said: What if we boycotted their sponsors?



If we got every sherbro to promise not to buy any product that's advertised during the fight for at least a month...



That's gotta sting a little, right? Click to expand...

I'm down for that as I like cutting corporate poison out of my life, but it would still be ineffectual in the overarching scheme of things, unless you get a critical percentage of normie fans to join in and make a big stink.Here's the thing, it's always going to be pink goof yelling at the camera"I can't believe that people dont want to see the P4P #1 (don't look it up) fighter ever the GOOOOOOAT vs Stipe the GREATEST heavyweight of all time!? What's up with that? Now check out this beluga stuffed lobster taco i'm eating at this blackjack tab HIT ME"When you look at it, if you want to make the best of the situation as a communal good or something? In my opinion? Organize a mass buying of Tom Aspinall's merch. That shows brass and whoever is being a fuckin GEEK checking data tables that Aspinall is popular with fans. I wish he'd do a line with Full Violence, they just came out with some cool stuff for Poatan. Even Coach Plinio got a shirtMan, remember howtapout and affliction were? Those were the days...