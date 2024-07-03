  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you think a boycott of Jones/Stipe would work?

Seems like most of us very strongly disapprove of Jon Jones holding up the HW division so he can get an easier matchup against an old retired guy.

But what do you think if we boycotted it?

I know a good portion of you illegally stream anyway, but there has to be a subset that actually pays for the PPV's or buys tickets, right?

Or do you think the casuals outnumber us too much for us to even make a dent in their wallet?
 
Fedorgasm said:
Or do you think the casuals outnumber us too much for us to even make a dent in their wallet?
giphy.webp
 
Dana doesn't give af about a boycott lol
What if we boycotted their sponsors?

If we got every sherbro to promise not to buy any product that's advertised during the fight for at least a month...

That's gotta sting a little, right?
 
I really don’t care, he’s injured regardless and the Stipe fight was already booked, Stipes out the door soon so might as well get that legacy fight out of the way. I think Jones fights Tom anyway and than probably Alex before retiring, his Ego can’t handle it. Same reason he wants Stipe so bad, probably as a fuck you to DC by beating him and to stake a claim as the greatest HW of all time
 
Fedorgasm said:
What if we boycotted their sponsors?

If we got every sherbro to promise not to buy any product that's advertised during the fight for at least a month...

That's gotta sting a little, right?
I'm down for that as I like cutting corporate poison out of my life, but it would still be ineffectual in the overarching scheme of things, unless you get a critical percentage of normie fans to join in and make a big stink.
Here's the thing, it's always going to be pink goof yelling at the camera
"I can't believe that people dont want to see the P4P #1 (don't look it up) fighter ever the GOOOOOOAT vs Stipe the GREATEST heavyweight of all time!? What's up with that? Now check out this beluga stuffed lobster taco i'm eating at this blackjack tab HIT ME"
When you look at it, if you want to make the best of the situation as a communal good or something? In my opinion? Organize a mass buying of Tom Aspinall's merch. That shows brass and whoever is being a fuckin GEEK checking data tables that Aspinall is popular with fans. I wish he'd do a line with Full Violence, they just came out with some cool stuff for Poatan.
Even Coach Plinio got a shirt
Artboard1-1_5_7054c256-964d-4dc3-82ee-f64c0387d8b3_823x.png

Man, remember how fucking terrible tapout and affliction were? Those were the days...
 
There's no need to boycott when the fight never actually is happening.

Juicehead and his bald gimp goof have pretty much retarded the heavyweight championship validity. They are holding it hostage.
 
