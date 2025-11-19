Social Do you tend to have a bad temper?

  • Yes.

    Votes: 25 38.5%

  • No.

    Votes: 40 61.5%
  • Total voters
    65
(Your vote won't be shown)

I don't, I'm usually pretty chillaxed. Don't try to get emotion or anger cloud my judgement.

But I do have a tipping point and when I do get mad it's pretty intense.

For the most part I'm quite friendly and affable person.
 
My fury is legendary. Though, I've really mellowed through the years. There was a time when I'd snap a la Ken Shamrock in WWF.

ken-shamrock-entrance.gif
 
I feel like when I was eating less salt, I'd get less agitated.

When driving, I tend to be very calm because you need to be in order to have a heightened sense of awareness, but once I encounter some inconsiderate, dumb reckless driver, it's WTF?
 
Used to be much more of a hothead. Then life humbled me enough times that I started to give people more grace when making dumb decisions or just being what I think of as an ass.
 
No, not at all. Sometimes I feel like maybe there's something wrong with me. I see other people get super pissed so quick and I'm just like meh. Now, on the rare occasion I do, it's like a flood.
 
Yes.

Older I get the worse it is when it manifests, but I can head it off at the pass.

But sometimes it's not there when I need it, and its there when I dont need it.

Like "fuck why was I so mad about something so stupid"

or "Fuck i shoulda been more pissed off about that thing that time"
 
No, not anymore. I do however have a short fuse when it comes to expensive tech not working properly.
 
My bad temper was the biggest fear I had about having kids, i have gotten better control of it as I aged. Big problem is there are no signs I'm going to crack, I go from 0 to redline with no warning. But I'm great until I hit tipping point
 
No, it's rare and I try to have patience but I have very little tolerance for bullshit. I remember one time, we were at a packed bar. I was there with my two roomates and another buddy. It was our first stop on a night of bar hopping. The other three guys I'm with are ordering drinks and talking to my left. I'm focused on the basketball game on the tv in front of me. To my right these two guys and 4-5 girls show up and start ordering drinks. One of the guys steps on my foot, it hurts, I'm wearing dress shoes. He doesn't acknowledge it, I move over a little bit. Again he steps on my shoe, oblivious as he's talking non stop to the girls. I move a little further. Again, a third time he steps on my shoe. At this point I'm done, I put my hand on his shoulder and move him arms length away. I say stay over there don't come any closer. He flips out and wants to fight. Immediately the bouncers rush over but they grab my roommates thinking they were causing it (they had zero clue what was going on). The guy who stepped on me started trying to fight the bouncers. We left, then I explained to my roommates what happened as we walked to the next bar <JagsKiddingMe>
 
