Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,358
- Reaction score
- 57,707
(Your vote won't be shown)
I don't, I'm usually pretty chillaxed. Don't try to get emotion or anger cloud my judgement.
But I do have a tipping point and when I do get mad it's pretty intense.
For the most part I'm quite friendly and affable person.
I don't, I'm usually pretty chillaxed. Don't try to get emotion or anger cloud my judgement.
But I do have a tipping point and when I do get mad it's pretty intense.
For the most part I'm quite friendly and affable person.