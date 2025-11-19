No, it's rare and I try to have patience but I have very little tolerance for bullshit. I remember one time, we were at a packed bar. I was there with my two roomates and another buddy. It was our first stop on a night of bar hopping. The other three guys I'm with are ordering drinks and talking to my left. I'm focused on the basketball game on the tv in front of me. To my right these two guys and 4-5 girls show up and start ordering drinks. One of the guys steps on my foot, it hurts, I'm wearing dress shoes. He doesn't acknowledge it, I move over a little bit. Again he steps on my shoe, oblivious as he's talking non stop to the girls. I move a little further. Again, a third time he steps on my shoe. At this point I'm done, I put my hand on his shoulder and move him arms length away. I say stay over there don't come any closer. He flips out and wants to fight. Immediately the bouncers rush over but they grab my roommates thinking they were causing it (they had zero clue what was going on). The guy who stepped on me started trying to fight the bouncers. We left, then I explained to my roommates what happened as we walked to the next bar