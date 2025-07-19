  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you tell your family/coworkers that you watch UFC events?

i have told some of my family that I watch but have not revealed to any of my co workers that I watch MMA and I have a probably slightly below average amount of coworkers. I have heard them drop hints that they watch MMA like that they are going to a bar at the same time as a UFC fight but then I figured out the bar is not licensed to show the events so I knew that wasn't a good opportunity to reveal my hobby to them. I think they probably played darts or something. How about you?
 
My family thinks it's pro wrestling and I've never met a single co-worker in 30+ years who was a fan.
 
Everyone who knows me knows I watched the fights. I’m a pretty massive fan. My friends come with me to the bar to watch the fights. My buddies give me UFC merch as president. Whenever they have a question about the fights on the person they come to.
 
Family yes, co workers only a few who are fans as well. I don't really talk about this to other people, they think you're potentially violent, a criminal or some other preconceived notions.

The rest of the population think there's something off about people who enjoy watching human cockfighting. Probably true.
 
I've been fortunate enough to watch every single ppv in the entire UFC history (with the events from UFC 40 onwards all same day) so anyone who knows me fairly well it will eventually get mentioned.

Family wise my sister and mom have gone to Legacy FC/Bellator in person and I took my dad years ago in person to a UFC event so they've at least been exposed to it even if they don't routinely watch it.

Even back in the school days I was one of the few die hard MMA/hockey fans so whenever someone mentioned either sport when I wasn't around they would always be like "hey you should talk to this guy, he's a huge fan too"
 
We watch most events together with the family in the morning. For some events we might even set the alarm early to see the most interesting fights live.

At work I know only one person who watches MMA.
 
The first rule of fight club...
 
Admit I watch MMA? Are you kidding?

I'd sooner tell people I watch porn (hypothetically speaking, not that I would ever watch porn).
 
They're the ones with the problem...
 
They know because I shadowbox everywhere days before events
dustin-dustin-poirier.gif
 
