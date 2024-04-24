Social Do you tell them they have a booger?

I'd like to know as soon as i have something in my teeth, or a booger in my nose showing. I typically check myself in the mirror, but sometimes it happens.

What's your policy with others? Do you tell them?
 
Tone C said:
Lol , I just told one of my colleagues that he did...
How did you do it? Where ya'll alone?

I was in the same situation yesterday but there was alot of people there. Thought of pulling him out to talk one on one, tapped him on the shoulder and said i wanted to talk in private, he kinda refused so i bitched out. Didn't say anything.
 
More attractive they are the more embarrassed you need to make them........ Just think.... Your helping them on their character evolution..........
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
I wouldn’t. Just grab that quick snack for yourself before they know it's there
24f03566-d45b-493a-b991-557978a84f35_text.gif
 
I did once. She was about 60 years old and was my former boss. She really helped me move up the ladder.

I sooooooo did NOT want to be the one to tell her. I waited to see if any of the women would say something but they didn't, so when there was a break in the convo I pulled her aside and told her, "Hey you got something right here." And kinda pointed under my nose.

She went to the bathroom and fixed the problem and we never spoke of it again. She never thanked me but I don't care, she must've been so embarrassed. Poor lady. She was such a nice person too.
 
