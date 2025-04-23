The whole point of due process is to protect American citizens and people in the country legally. It's so the government can't detain you and ship you to El Salvador before dinner.



If even one US citizen can be wrongly deported then that justifies slowing the process down to ensure it doesn't happen. If it means that some people here illegally are able to take advantage of that system to stay here longer than so be it. This idea is core to English criminal law: better for 10 guilty people to escape unpunished than for 1 innocent person to suffer. It's why there is a presumption of innocence and the standard for conviction is beyond reasonable doubt.



As we've seen, MAGA is willing to throw away centuries of Western tradition. The MAGA view is that the only purpose of the justice system is to serve the interests of MAGA. If the law is good for MAGA then it should be enforced brutally without exception and if its bad for MAGA then it should be ignored.