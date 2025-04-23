International Do you support very fast mass deportations with quick trials?

The majority of Americans want ALL illegal migrants to be deported, not just the ones who commit crime. They don't care if there's a chance of some negative consequences.

Let's say the Trump administration comes up with a good quick process for deportations WITH very quick migration trials, using a large army of immigration judges. They appoint extra 5,000 judges all across the country and they can output 10 trials per day that comes to a total of 50,000 processed illegals and deportations PER DAY.

Would you support this? I know conservatives will, but I'm more interested in seeing what Liberal leaning people think of this scenario. I have a feeling they just don't want illegals deported, period.
 
The American people gave Donald Trump a mandate to deport illegals. Democrats and leftists are fighting against what the majority of American citizens want.
 
That still feels too expedited to be considered due process. Due process guarantees an individual is treated fairly and equally. That means being given adequate notice and ample time to plead their case before the government can deprive them of their liberties, properties or life. This is a core principle of the constitution protecting from government overreach.
 
If people are already here and peaceful and not doing anything wrong, they should be the lowest priority of the administration as far as deportation..

Get the criminals out first and foremost.. then move on to homeless/unhoused.. and lastly employed non-violent folks should be at the very bottom of the totem pole

There should definitely be a hierarchy of priority
 
F1980 said:
Why the need to hire so many judges,

Just have mass hearings, one judge for every 100 immigrants, right on the tarmac…
 
The entrenched Leftists judges won't allow it to happen. They will slow this whole process down in favor of the illegal aliens and against the citizens of this nation. What the Republicans ought to do at this point is pass laws that stop anyone that ever violated our border illegally from voting in this country. Even if they become a citizen. You Leftists can have your cheap slave labor, but you can't have new voters. It seems the Democrats never got over their loss of Slavery.
 
So long as they're are give enough notice of their trial, time to gather evidence, and equal treatment then I have no issues. The speed of the trial is ultimately dictated by the nature of the case tho.

Ignoring due process is anti Constitution and anti American. Everyone must be granted due process.
 
F1980 said:
To be honest I think it's just too big of an issue for a quick solution. Locking down the Border is a much quicker fix than trying to sort through the millions that have crossed in the last few years. I don't think that will be solved totally under Trump. This has to be a longer term plan with both Republicans and Democrats on board.
 
Why do you need a lengthy trial to determine if you are a legal citizen or not ? Shouldn't it be fairly straightforward to do a background check into the federal system ?
 
I don't know why this is so hard to understand, due process doesn't only mean drawn out trials or procedures. In the case of immigration I would think the matter could be settled fairly quickly. Now the real question is will those in power act in good faith, or will the due process be basically just another sham, kangaroo court style?
 
The whole point of due process is to protect American citizens and people in the country legally. It's so the government can't detain you and ship you to El Salvador before dinner.

If even one US citizen can be wrongly deported then that justifies slowing the process down to ensure it doesn't happen. If it means that some people here illegally are able to take advantage of that system to stay here longer than so be it. This idea is core to English criminal law: better for 10 guilty people to escape unpunished than for 1 innocent person to suffer. It's why there is a presumption of innocence and the standard for conviction is beyond reasonable doubt.

As we've seen, MAGA is willing to throw away centuries of Western tradition. The MAGA view is that the only purpose of the justice system is to serve the interests of MAGA. If the law is good for MAGA then it should be enforced brutally without exception and if its bad for MAGA then it should be ignored.
 
Lycandroid said:
Why do you need a lengthy trial to determine if you are a legal citizen or not ? Shouldn't it be fairly straightforward to do a background check into the federal system ?
These types of trials are already relatively short compared to normal ones.
 
You can't just put people on a fucking plane to an El Salvador terrorist prison without at least making sure you're sending the right people ffs. This shit is basic ass common sense, like you guys don't understand what "slippery slope" means.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
These types of trials are already relatively short compared to normal ones.
Why do you even need one to determine if someone is in the federal system ? Shouldn't that be a process that only takes a few minutes ? If it only takes a few minutes to confirm citizenship why do you need a trial ?
 
Lycandroid said:
Why do you even need one to determine if someone is in the federal system ? Shouldn't that be a process that only takes a few minutes ? If it only takes a few minutes to confirm citizenship why do you need a trial ?
perhaps this will alleviate some of your confusion as to how the process works. It doesn't seem to be very drawn out at all already; I'm sure as long as the process is fair and done in good faith, most people would not have an issue shortening the process even more. That's the key though, fair and done in good faith. If all you want to do is process as many people as possible while only giving the appearance of due process, then it's still going to be a problem.

Lycandroid said:
Why do you even need one to determine if someone is in the federal system ? Shouldn't that be a process that only takes a few minutes ? If it only takes a few minutes to confirm citizenship why do you need a trial ?
Depends on the case. Not everyoneis going to have federally accepted identification on them at all times, and ICE isn't giving people the chance to get it. The biggest issue is that ICE in many of these cases are being given SSN, Real ID, etc and still refusing to release people.

This is exactly why you need due process. Because at the lower levels, people are not doing what they are supposed to
 
I recall reading recently that trial costs of one illegal alien were to the tune ot $5 million dollars. Lawyer fees are pricy and it was being paid for by tax payers. If that is true then our immigration system is broken and in need of reforms. Maybe a quicker deportation process would be of benefit to tax payers.

Sometimes the Democrat/left party is referred to as the party of lawyers. If you are an attorney I could imagine there is a lot of money to be made with a long drawn out process for deportation. It is like divorce court I suppose. In most places in the world divorce tends to not take to long. In America divorce can take a long time and cost huge amounts of money in lawyers fees. s I've read lawyers and Democrats don't want to reform the current family court/ divorce court system despite the problems it is creating.

I did see that it appears with the current system many illegal aliens are now self deporting.

Illegal Aliens Are Self-Deporting​

“I’m leaving once and for all"​


www.frontpagemag.com

Illegal Aliens Are Self-Deporting | Frontpage Mag

“I’m leaving once and for all"
www.frontpagemag.com www.frontpagemag.com
 
Beechwood said:
I recall reading recently that trial costs of one illegal alien were to the tune ot $5 million dollars.
WTF? There is no way this is true, right? If so I would love to see the breakdown.. because that is insane.
 
