The majority of Americans want ALL illegal migrants to be deported, not just the ones who commit crime. They don't care if there's a chance of some negative consequences.
Let's say the Trump administration comes up with a good quick process for deportations WITH very quick migration trials, using a large army of immigration judges. They appoint extra 5,000 judges all across the country and they can output 10 trials per day that comes to a total of 50,000 processed illegals and deportations PER DAY.
Would you support this? I know conservatives will, but I'm more interested in seeing what Liberal leaning people think of this scenario. I have a feeling they just don't want illegals deported, period.
