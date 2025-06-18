International Do you support toppling the Iranian Regime?

In theory, I do support overthrowing every theocracy in the world (Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Pakistan). But at the same time, the cost of doing so is just such a clusterfuck and it takes so much meticulous planning from every border of the aisle for it to work....I believe that doing this would be even more disasterous than Iraq or Afghanistan. Iraq and Afghanistan have more recent histories of secularism. Iran has been Islamic Republic for 45 yrs, Hussein's invasion which killed 500k Iranian was not enough for a counter revolution to spunk it back into a secular society. I don't think Israel shelling it to bits will either.Additionally, This would also require American Troops to get on the ground which would be even more of a disaster given how many mountains and bases are honeycombed inside them in Iran.

Nonetheless, if the centeralized power in Iran goes down. We are looking at the following outcomes:
  1. The Inevitable Immolation of Iran as a state, there would be space for fracturing it into of Balochistan/Kurdistan.
  2. A more fertile ground for ISIS and the Taliban to recruit from and use as a base to destabilize neighboring states.
    a. This would place the region’s small minorities—such as polytheists and Christians—on the brink of extinction, similar to what occurred in Afghanistan during the Taliban resurgence.
  3. Turkey intervening to suppress Kurdish sovereignty.
  4. Turkey arming Azeri gangs to expand its sphere of influence.
  5. Pakistan intervening to suppress Balochi separatism.
  6. A potential future refugee crisis affecting Western countries.
  7. Backlash from Iran’s allies—Russia, China, and India. Unlike the Baathist regime in Iraq or Gaddafi’s Libya, the Iranian regime is not as isolated; the world is less likely to tolerate its collapse.
 
For the record, I think Kurds should have their own state in Iraq at this point but America/Israel won't allow it because it would trigger Erdogan.

I would support a Balochistan state too if there was a movement that was not ran by radicals. In Iran, there was a sincere movement in the 60s but the BLA of today is a lot more radical and practically kills anyone, who isn't Balochi.
 
Do you mean "bringing democery" to Iran. Then no its a bullshit idea and no US troops there.

If you mean flatten all their military so they lose the ability to attack shipping and stop their ability to make nuclear weapons, then I'm ok with that.

Really the only way that country is stable is with a western friendly dictatorship, at least for the foreseeable future.
 
I think we should nuke everybody.
Just to be sure
 
oldshadow said:
Do you mean "bringing democery" to Iran. Then no its a bullshit idea and no US troops there.

If you mean flatten all their military so they lose the ability to attack shipping and stop their ability to make nuclear weapons, then I'm ok with that.
I support targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities at most, but Netanyahu and Trump seem to want to flatten the entire country, not just disarm it of nuclear capabilities.

At this point, Iran is not going to "unconditionally" surrender, largely because they don’t trust Trump to prevent Israel from attacking them.

Someone can correct me if I’m wrong, but Trump was reportedly in talks with the Iranians and told Bibi (Netanyahu) to stand down. Bibi decided to launch the attack anyway, fully aware that Israel alone couldn’t destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities—many of which are buried deep in mountains like Swiss cheese. Israel doesn’t have the bunker-busting capability to neutralize them completely, so they’re counting on us to finish the job—without even consulting us.
 
filthybliss said:
Sort of both. I support attacking their nuclear facilities at a maximum but Netanyahu and Trump want to flatline the entire place not just disarm them from nuclear power.....
I can support destruction of their military at least to prevent them from attacking ships and attacks outside of the country.
 
oldshadow said:
I can support destruction of their military at least to prevent them from attacking ships and attacks outside of the country.
To be fair, we probably can get them to do that if we remove sanctions on them.

They agreed to the nuclear deal and let UN inspectors onto their sites.
 
I support toppling all conservative regimes but not now. Israel is a rogue terrorist state that needs to be sanctioned and their nuclear assets taken away. The US Government should cut all ties and let Iran deal with it.
 
filthybliss said:
To be fair, we probably can get them to do that if we remove sanctions on them.

They agreed to the nuclear deal and let UN inspectors onto their sites.
Maybe but if they want that they had better get on the phone and try to make some kind of peace deal.
 
I believe that Israel bombing Iran constitutes a war crime, and Netanyahu should be taken out of power and into a jail cell.... I hear El Salvador's Cecot is a choice destination atm.

It is interesting that you would bring up the destruction of Theocracy worldwide while there are some on the right in America that would welcome instituting a Christian Theocracy here.
Christian Nationalist Flag Day I happen to agree as a general principle that they are no gusta.

That said, I certainly don't know enough about the geopolitical situation in the middle east to have a well reasoned opinion. What I DO know is that if the Iranian state is toppled, there will be a huge power vacuum, and the already unstable balance of power in the region could very well descend into all out war.
 
I'd rather Iran not possess a nuclear weapon.

The toppling of the Iranian government is up to the Persian people. I get the sense from past demonstration and harsh crack downs by the Iranian regime that a large portion of the people of Iran would prefer to not have the islamic government in power.
 
filthybliss said:
I support targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities at most, but Netanyahu and Trump seem to want to flatten the entire country, not just disarm it of nuclear capabilities.

At this point, Iran is not going to "unconditionally" surrender, largely because they don’t trust Trump to prevent Israel from attacking them.

Someone can correct me if I’m wrong, but Trump was reportedly in talks with the Iranians and told Bibi (Netanyahu) to stand down. Bibi decided to launch the attack anyway, fully aware that Israel alone couldn’t destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities—many of which are buried deep in mountains like Swiss cheese. Israel doesn’t have the bunker-busting capability to neutralize them completely, so they’re counting on us to finish the job—without even consulting us.
They had a certain time to come to the table and try to make deal and they didn't want to. The day that time limit was up this shit started.
 
Beechwood said:
I'd rather Iran not possess a nuclear weapon.

The toppling of the Iranian government is up to the Persian people. I get the sense from past demonstration and harsh crack downs by the Iranian regime that a large portion of the people of Iran would prefer to not have the islamic government in power.
Maybe once the government in power is destroyed they can go for the change.
 
I support the Iranian people overthrowing the revolutionary guard and hanging their entire leadership caste.

But Iran has to do it on its own. The west can supply weapons to democratic rebels, that’s fine.
 
filthybliss said:
To be fair, we probably can get them to do that if we remove sanctions on them.

They agreed to the nuclear deal and let UN inspectors onto their sites.
It's almost like Trump tearing up the non-proliferation agreement was a bad idea :oops:
It's almost like this was extremely predictable.

How does the USA have the balls to say.... Iran, you cant have nukes but WE can.... with the USA having the most unstable leader on the planet with his hands on the football? With a convicted felon as leader? The USA has ZERO moral authority atm.

How soon does Trump announce his plans to turn Iran into a Trump Resort?


Honestly, I think it's time that the US stopped propping Bibi up, it's very clear that he is not the "good guy". No more military aid.... zero.
Take what you were giving to Israel and give it to Ukraine, who is in an existential battle with an actual villain.
 
CatchnShoot said:
It's almost like Trump tearing up the non-proliferation agreement was a bad idea :oops:
It's almost like this was extremely predictable.

How does the USA have the balls to say.... Iran, you cant have nukes but WE can.... with the USA having the most unstable leader on the planet with his hands on the football? With a convicted felon as leader? The USA has ZERO moral authority atm.

How soon does Trump announce his plans to turn Iran into a Trump Resort?


Honestly, I think it's time that the US stopped propping Bibi up, it's very clear that he is not the "good guy". No more military aid.... zero.
Take what you were giving to Israel and give it to Ukraine, who is in an existential battle with an actual villain.
I agree with you and see Trump as one of the biggest scumbags on Earth but Biden also provided unlimited free weapons, money and political cover to Israel. Would have been great if the Dems had given those weapons to Ukraine - they had their chance.

It’s sad there is nobody a person can vote for in the USA that will not support Israel carte blanche.
 
oldshadow said:
They had a certain time to come to the table and try to make deal and they didn't want to. The day that time limit was up this shit started.
Why would anybody "make a deal" with Trump when he has already established that NO agreement will remain in force? ie) Trump is the one that unilaterally destroyed the hard won and negotiated non-proliferation agreement that led to Iran ramping up it's nuclear program.

Morever, it's not just that agreement, or the tripartite free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada he blew up (after his administration blew up Nafta and negotiated the last agreement) it is that he is single handedly destroying the United States' reputation and standing GLOBALLY.

I don't believe Trump has ever won a game of chess against an adult, let alone the 4d chess his cult members believe him to employ. Not content with destroying the USA, Trump seeks to destroy the world.
 
