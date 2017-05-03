Do you still use google?

Buns! are you still a DBA?IT Master Race Crew checking in... so of course Google crew checking in
Yes sir! But I'd moreso call it Systems Admin over dba just because of all the stuff I deal withBuns! are you still a DBA?
i use google because i dont care, am too boring for spies to waste time on, and i enjoy the page layout.
if ur not doing anything wrong, who cares who is watchiung./
paranoid freaks.
whats an "orwells 1984"?That's how most people survived in Orwell's 1984.
whats an "orwells 1984"?
The book 1984 by George Orwell where big brother is watching over everyone.
Does it really matter? People are quick to blurt out every thought they have or every opinion they have already.
Just look at twitter Instagram, facebook and so on.
No need to really spy on us. We blurt it all out anyway.
Idk why people give a fuck about if corps are spying.. so what??
Brb the ads that pop up are stuff that I want to see anyway
Brb not embarrassed at the chit I search
Brb not a Don't Tread on Me
Brb brb