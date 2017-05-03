  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Do you still use google?

There's been a lot of shizz go on with google. Is it true? Are they spying on us? Are they censoring information? Who knows. This kind of thing however, has got to make you question your position...

 
Sounds like google doesn't have its tin foil hat on.
 
everybody is spying on you.
If you are connected to the internet somebody is spying on you.
 
IT Master Race Crew checking in... so of course Google crew checking in
 
Idk why people give a fuck about if corps are spying.. so what??

Brb the ads that pop up are stuff that I want to see anyway
Brb not embarrassed at the chit I search
Brb not a Don't Tread on Me :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:
Brb brb
 
Yes...but I only do it nude just in case someone is spying...

i use google because i dont care, am too boring for spies to waste time on, and i enjoy the page layout.
if ur not doing anything wrong, who cares who is watchiung./
paranoid freaks.
 
That's how most people survived in Orwell's 1984.
 
Does it really matter? People are quick to blurt out every thought they have or every opinion they have already.
Just look at twitter Instagram, facebook and so on.
No need to really spy on us. We blurt it all out anyway.
 
You should be able to have a say in whats being spied upon. If you go put a sign outside your house for everyone to read, then that's your choice. But you wouldn't want someone peering in through your window when you're doing something private.
 
Would you let come in and install cameras and microphones in your house?
 
What is Brb?
 
