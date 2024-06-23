Do You Still Like To Fly?

I try and fly first class when I can. More room, better service and less problems with unruly passengers. But I only fly first class if it's a long flight. I also look for good seats if I am flying coach. I use seatguru which shows you the best seats in coach with the most room. Noise cancelling headphones are a good thing to bring too. Flying used to be way more enjoyable before 9/11. It was also more enjoyable before deregulation albeit more expensive.