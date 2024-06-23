Do You Still Like To Fly?

MLarson
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2023
- Messages
- 2,311
- Reaction score
- 3,884
Giving the last few years with things like unruly passengers, stories of some planes falling apart
The things you do to get through security in a post 9/11 world and how expensive it van be in certain flights do you like fly anymore?
Despite all the crap you have to up with I still do.
