  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do You Still Like To Fly?

MLarson

MLarson

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2023
Messages
2,311
Reaction score
3,884
Giving the last few years with things like unruly passengers, stories of some planes falling apart
The things you do to get through security in a post 9/11 world and how expensive it van be in certain flights do you like fly anymore?

Despite all the crap you have to up with I still do.
 
back-to-the-future-doc-brown.gif
 
I try and fly first class when I can. More room, better service and less problems with unruly passengers. But I only fly first class if it's a long flight. I also look for good seats if I am flying coach. I use seatguru which shows you the best seats in coach with the most room. Noise cancelling headphones are a good thing to bring too. Flying used to be way more enjoyable before 9/11. It was also more enjoyable before deregulation albeit more expensive.
 
I’ve never liked to fly, but I’ve done my fair share of it. I avoid it as much as I can, I don’t mind a road trip.
 
I hate flying but I have no choice because of work. Even when they upgrade me to 1st class, it’s still a chore. Delayed/cancel flights, lost luggage’s and just shitty services from airlines overall. It takes its toll on me.
 
If I'm traveling by myself, I love it. I never check luggage if I'm flying domestic and I have a ton of Delta miles so I almost always upgrade to first.

Ends up a good excuse to get day drunk
 
I was started to get annoyed with it because everytime I did it I'd have to put my cape on to meet people's expectations when they see me gliding through the sky. Those things are not easy to launder, you know.

Once I stopped giving a fuck what people think I stopped using the cape and fell in love with flying again. Shit, just this morning I was flying around with my workout shirt and shorts on.
 
It doesn't bother me. I don't like TSA though. It is the most annoying thing about traveling. Airport security in other countries aren't fun too. It's good movie or tv series time. I catch up on stuff I would never watch normally.
 
With all the stuff we’re learning about Boeing obfuscating safety regulations when it comes to building and maintaining their planes, and likely killing a whistleblower, no I don’t particularly care to fly. But I’m not going to be able to avoid it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MLarson
Movies Do You Still Go To The Movie Theater?
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
Jesus X
Jesus X

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,138
Messages
55,740,366
Members
174,916
Latest member
Mr. Rat

Share this page

Back
Top