Do you still consider Jones a "paper" UFC HW champion?

I mean cherry picking easy stylistic matchups (Gane) or 8th ranked 42 years (Stipe) instead of the defending intermin champion is pretty much the definition of being a paper champion so I would like to here some valid counter arguments otherwise.

He is a textbook definition of a paper champion.

And to give Jon credit, he looked better against Stipe than I thought he would and he no doubt has the best resume in MMA.
 
