Social Do you sometime heard voices but there is actually no one around ?

In the past 2 years it keeps happening to me, at least once every two days.

Sometime toddlers voices, or one of my parents voices.

I don't take drugs, only beers on weekend, those things happen during the week. It is starting to worry me.

i turn around me and behind me each time it happen...nothing.

1739905453550.png
 
When going out hunting/camping out in the land here in Nunavut, ravens are so good at mimicing noises, you would think you heard someone but its a damn raven. Don't think a whole lot of people understand how smart ravens are
 
If you're hearing the voices of toddlers and parents you're probably sleeping in the McDonalds Playpen again. Those things got messed up acoustics
 
No lie but sometimes I hear someone calling my name when no one is around and sounds like a loud whisper.
 
Husband keeps hearing me when I've said nothing. He works from home and routinely comes out of the office asking what I was saying.
 
