In the past 2 years it keeps happening to me, at least once every two days.
Sometime toddlers voices, or one of my parents voices.
I don't take drugs, only beers on weekend, those things happen during the week. It is starting to worry me.
i turn around me and behind me each time it happen...nothing.
