Do you sleep with

I used to sleep with the radio,music on now my room has to be dark cold and quiet with a fan next to me
 
Fan or AC on in the summer.

Light off.

TV off.
 
Fan and TV/music

Like an above poster said; I need some sort of sound happening or every little noise has me jumping up.
 
I need white noise to sleep comfortably. If it’s complete silence my mind wonders. Even if it’s too cold I’ll turn on a fan and face it towards the wall.
 
Music and TV

All of them if I'm that tired...
 
Fan with TV and DVR on sleep timer. Wondering if always recording DVR will get fooked up from sleep timer, but guessing they probably factored something in the design since regular turning off is also abrupt turn off and sleep timer at I think for DVR gives some on screen warning that it's about to turn off or maybe that's the TV.
 
