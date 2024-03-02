Do you regret not having kids?

44, no interest and still don't.



Whatever you do chose though, make sure you do it because you and your woman want it. Don't do it because you feel obligated to.. whether that be from societal or family pressure. Absolute worst reason.



And don't buy into that stupid bullshit that your kids wills take care of you when you get old because there's no guarantee they will. Unless you raise live-in nurses they probably aren't equipped to either.



Everyone dies alone... I mean I guess unless you really believe in an afterlife.



Also, you aren't royalty and we aren't living in feudal times... So the idea of having to pass on the family name is odd.



Lastly, carrying on your legacy is bullshit. Unless you are famous or have done something truly noteworthy for mankind, anyone beyond your grandchildren will never visit your grave or remember you.