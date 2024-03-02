Do you regret not having kids?

As I enter my mid-30’s with no kids, a great life and a stable and good relationship, I can’t help but wonder if I’m making a mistake not having children. I always put my career first and although it’s been very fulfilling, I’m scared when I hit say 60, I’ll wish I had have had kids.

We have almost no immediate family for kids either. My brother in law has 3 kids but they live 6 hours away and my closest family member my age, my cousin is 37 with no kids and is gay so I don’t see it happening. He, like me focused on his career too and says he doesn’t regret it at all but I’m not sure he would admit it anyways.

I feel like I would be a good father. I’m kind of neutral on it but really, it’s FOMO that makes me worried. My girlfriend is neutral on it too and doesn’t care if we don’t have any.
 
No. I'm selfish, and I don't want the responsibility of raising a child. You lose a lot of freedom having a child. It's just isn't for me.
 
No I don't regret not having kids because I don't think I'd be a good father.
 
I have 2 kids. I didn't want kids but was convinced by my wife and family.

My life is really good but I know that I would be able to travel more, have some nicer toys and a lot more free time if we decided against having children.

That being said our children and their children will keep us going when we get older, take care of us and bring us unlimited love and joy.

One surprise that I didn't expect has been reliving all of the childhood excitement around holidays, going on vacations and fun activities with my kids.

Right now I'm on a snowboarding trip with my 8 year old son!
 
Yes.
Didn't want them when I was younger but I am now in the right frame of mind for it but I'm too old.
 
Kinda. 40 no kids. Wife is 37. We have been trying for years and it just hasn't happened. Now she wants to do IVF as she sees it as our last chance but the thought of having a 10 year old at 50 seems crazy.
 
Wife and I are both 39. Yeah sometimes I wish we has a kid when we were together at 19. I can see us adopting a kid in the future not sure but leaving our house to someone would be ideal. I would probably look to adopt like a 10-12 year old boy who would hopefully want to ride dirtbikes as that is our life
 
it's not so bad I had an old dad (40 when I was born)

lot of things about it usually at 40 more relaxed and insightful
 
44, no interest and still don't.

Whatever you do chose though, make sure you do it because you and your woman want it. Don't do it because you feel obligated to.. whether that be from societal or family pressure. Absolute worst reason.

And don't buy into that stupid bullshit that your kids wills take care of you when you get old because there's no guarantee they will. Unless you raise live-in nurses they probably aren't equipped to either.

Everyone dies alone... I mean I guess unless you really believe in an afterlife.

Also, you aren't royalty and we aren't living in feudal times... So the idea of having to pass on the family name is odd.

Lastly, carrying on your legacy is bullshit. Unless you are famous or have done something truly noteworthy for mankind, anyone beyond your grandchildren will never visit your grave or remember you.
 
Brah when I turn 50 this year, my kids will be 8 and 5. Wouldn't trade it for the world and this is coming from a guy who spent most of his adult life focusing on career. We tried for years and finally did IVF when wife was 37 and I was 41 and got lucky the first time and second one came naturally 2 years later.
 
I wish I had more kids. When you get older, and spending Thanksgiving alone because you don't have kids, It's only going to get worse.
 
Just because you dont have kids doesn't mean you're doing anything alone unless you aren't married and have zero friends and family.
 
Nope.
Got 5 nephews & nieces… & I’m the goat favorite uncle, even with extended fam here in PH with my cousin’s kids.


I’m good where I’m at now in that regard.
I’ll say this though, it has become a bit of an issue at times with a couple of gals I’ve been in a relationship/dated.

I don’t see that changing either way, living here in PH.
 
