How much do you recycle and if you don't why not?
I am in a weird conundrum where I live in an apartment complex and we have these earth bins and one is meant for recycling but dumb fucks keep putting garbage in the one meant for recyclables. So I don't really have much choice there is no where else to take it and I don't accumulate enough to warrant a trip to the dump.
