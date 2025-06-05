Do you recycle?

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

Cranky Ass
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
73,654
Reaction score
86,994
How much do you recycle and if you don't why not?

I am in a weird conundrum where I live in an apartment complex and we have these earth bins and one is meant for recycling but dumb fucks keep putting garbage in the one meant for recyclables. So I don't really have much choice there is no where else to take it and I don't accumulate enough to warrant a trip to the dump.

silo.jpg
 
I save all my cans and bottles in a garbage bag and give them to a nice old Mexican lady that walks around the neighborhood collecting cans, she's very sweet and my Roxie Sox loves her and gets super excited every time we see her so I know she must a good person inside
 
Pittie Petey said:
I save all my cans and bottles in a garbage bag and give them to a nice old Mexican lady that walks around the neighborhood collecting cans, she's very sweet and my Roxie Sox loves her and gets super excited every time we see her so I know she must a good person inside
Click to expand...
Maybe your dog just loves the smell of carnitas....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,098
Messages
57,378,497
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top