do you rate Kamaru's legacy as greater than GSP's?

Not even close. Usman had the potential to be the clear cut #2 but he wasted a LOT of time with rematches and was not exactly fighting in the cream of the crop era either when virtually anyone who got 2 wins over some combination of Demian Maia/RDA/Askren/Woodley's ghost got skyrocketed to a title shot.

Instead, he is in contention with Hughes for #2 (personally, I have Hughes as #2 but arguments can be made) but that is his absolute peak. He is NOWHERE near the top slot; no one is.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
their really is no argument that someone is above GSP in WW right?
 
No not at all, GSP much more title fights, lots more title defenses, less losses. Thats the record, but also in terms of skills GSP is just much more dynamic, great kicks, punches and spinning attacks. Usman is very flat footed in the striking. They both have very good wrestling, GSP better at submissions.

I wouldn't put Usman as 2nd best WW either in UFC, that goes to Matt Hughes, he has double the amount of wins that Usman has. Usman would be 3rd behind them for me.

1. GSP
2. Hughes
3. Usman
 
Maybe in Bizarro World

MoreKane said:
their really is no argument that someone is above GSP in WW right?
Yes. No one is remotely close. GSP was a once ever fighter but that aside... he was competing in a MUCH better era for the sport. GSP fought the champions from multiple other promotions and ended Jon Fitch's 16 fight win streak (his only loss over an 8 year stretch). He brutally stopped most people's #2 WW of all time twice.

WW was completely stagnant by the time Usman took the belt off of Woodley and there wasn't even the potential competition to put together a GOAT resume even if he was as good as GSP (which he wasn't). Jorge Masvidal never strung together more than 3 consecutive wins in his entire UFC career and he got 2 TITLE SHOTS in Usman's reign. Nuff said.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
it's crazy that GSP was able to take down every one.. top wrestlers, BJJ guys...Hughes, Koscheck, Fitch, Hendricks, Diaz, BJ Penn

none of them could stop his takedowns
 
MoreKane said:
used the superman punch to make people forget about the TD threat then just waiting for the right timing move from the opponent

beautiful!
 
Absolutely fucking not.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
usmans ground game sucks.

Usman sucks at doing damage on the ground and he sucks at submissions. he is only good at keeping you down and blanketing you
 
