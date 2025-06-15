do you rate Kamaru's legacy as greater than GSP's?

their really is no argument that someone is above GSP in WW right?Not even close. Usman had the potential to be the clear cut #2 but he wasted a LOT of time with rematches and was not exactly fighting in the cream of the crop era either when virtually anyone who got 2 wins over some combination of Demian Maia/RDA/Askren/Woodley's ghost got skyrocketed to a title shot.
Instead, he is in contention with Hughes for #2 (personally, I have Hughes as #2 but arguments can be made) but that is his absolute peak. He is NOWHERE near the top slot; no one is.
it's crazy that GSP was able to take down every one.. top wrestlers, BJJ guys...Hughes, Koscheck, Fitch, Hendricks, Diaz, BJ PennNo not at all, GSP much more title fights, lots more title defenses, less losses. Thats the record, but also in terms of skills GSP is just much more dynamic, great kicks, punches and spinning attacks. Usman is very flat footed in the striking. They both have very good wrestling, GSP better at submissions.
I wouldn't put Usman as 2nd best WW either in UFC, that goes to Matt Hughes, he has double the amount of wins that Usman has. Usman would be 3rd behind them for me.
1. GSP
2. Hughes
3. Usman
none of them could stop his takedowns
none of them could stop his takedowns
