Do you prefer online dating or real life dating?

I don't ever go out drinking.. Sometimes I get numbers and shit when I'm out at the grocery store or whatever. I get women that approach me sometimes but usually they're crazy or I'm not paying attention and miss the opportunity.

Online dating - Don't trust myself with it.. Used to be addicted. I used to pay for all the premium shit and I got dates that way but you're basically tricking

Anyways.. Tinder and Hinge have fucking backlogs on me and shit, they know I'm a trick ass trick, and so they probably won't ever give me matches until I pay up.
 
Real Life 3 could turn into an Online 7 with filters

giphy.gif
 
