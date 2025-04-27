Do you prefer online dating or real life dating?

BroScienceTalkatWork
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 96
- Reaction score
- 49
I don't ever go out drinking.. Sometimes I get numbers and shit when I'm out at the grocery store or whatever. I get women that approach me sometimes but usually they're crazy or I'm not paying attention and miss the opportunity.
Online dating - Don't trust myself with it.. Used to be addicted. I used to pay for all the premium shit and I got dates that way but you're basically tricking
Anyways.. Tinder and Hinge have fucking backlogs on me and shit, they know I'm a trick ass trick, and so they probably won't ever give me matches until I pay up.
Online dating - Don't trust myself with it.. Used to be addicted. I used to pay for all the premium shit and I got dates that way but you're basically tricking
Anyways.. Tinder and Hinge have fucking backlogs on me and shit, they know I'm a trick ass trick, and so they probably won't ever give me matches until I pay up.