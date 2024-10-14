Do you prefer a Glock-19 or do you prefer a revolver? I'm wondering what my next purchase should be

ZoomerAmerican
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2023
- Messages
- 30
- Reaction score
- 36
I want to take up a new hobby and go to the gun range
I want to take up a new hobby and go to the gun range
If you have weak wrists then get a revolver, but if not then a glock is fine
Well he's a white beltLol at the massive recoil of a 9 millie
Get a shotty at the soddyI was literally going out to buy a firearm today and the sodding gun stores here close on Sundays.
Well he's a white belt
I was literally going out to buy a firearm today and the sodding gun stores here close on Sundays.