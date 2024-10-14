Do you prefer a Glock-19 or do you prefer a revolver? I'm wondering what my next purchase should be

I like shooting skeet
Skeet skeet skeet
Skeet shooting is fun and relaxing.
 
I was literally going out to buy a firearm today and the sodding gun stores here close on Sundays.
 
Osculater said:
Well he's a white belt <{hughesimpress}>
But he's sort of a sherdogger !

Part of me kinda wants the guy to take your advice but I'm hoping he doesn't want to look like a sis to the guy at the counter so he gets a really big one.

Imagine you never shot a gun before and you are half a second away from touching off a 4 inch .460. Boom !
 
LWrMSZv.jpeg
 
