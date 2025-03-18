  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Do you practice medition ?

1742298921601.png

Who is into meditation here ? I think waking up in the morning while having an empty mind and a deep breath meditation and some calm music is the way to go, i always do it with a good glass of water to start the day fresh !

Are you into meditation sherdoggers ?
 
I have always thought meditation to be a lame and overhyped practice.
Why put yourself in a place where you need to conciously "empty" your mind?
Why waste time you could use to do so many good stuff?
Sleep, reading, exercise, going for a walk all beat meditation for me.
 
I don't do it as much as I'd like, but it's a calming process to de-stress

Doesn't have to be about emptying your mind, can be purely about breathing and resetting yourself
 
ssBaldy said:
I have always thought meditation to be a lame and overhyped practice.
Why put yourself in a place where you need to conciously "empty" your mind?
Why waste time you could use to do so many good stuff?
Sleep, reading, exercise, going for a walk all beat meditation for me.
The whole thing is a misnomer, anyways the mind is not some fixed container that you can fill. Something that you cannot fully fill, how will you empty it? If meditation is anything, it is that blessed process that delivers you from untruth to truth. What is truth? It is that which works. That which works on the physical level, is the truth about the physical. That which works on the mental and emotional levels is the truth about those levels. Etc etc.

Sleeping, eating, exercise, and fucking beautiful women, having a kingdom, the Buddha went through all that and more. Then he went to learn all the different ways to meditate. Clearly there is something beyond that rubbish, otherwise he wouldn't have gone for it and spread Buddhism like wildfire.
 
KeepingItReal said:
The whole thing is a misnomer, anyways the mind is not some fixed container that you can fill. Something that you cannot fully fill, how will you empty it? If meditation is anything, it is that blessed process that delivers you from untruth to truth. What is truth? It is that which works. That which works on the physical level, is the truth about the physical. That which works on the mental and emotional levels is the truth about those levels. Etc etc.

Sleeping, eating, exercise, and fucking beautiful women, having a kingdom, the Buddha went through all that and more. Then he went to learn all the different ways to meditate. Clearly there is something beyond that rubbish, otherwise he wouldn't have gone for it and spread Buddhism like wildfire.
So, what is it, if it's so obvious?
Also, my personal opinion, sorry if it offends you, is that any major religion is much more about politics and influence, than about "truth".
 
