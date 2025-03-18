The whole thing is a misnomer, anyways the mind is not some fixed container that you can fill. Something that you cannot fully fill, how will you empty it? If meditation is anything, it is that blessed process that delivers you from untruth to truth. What is truth? It is that which works. That which works on the physical level, is the truth about the physical. That which works on the mental and emotional levels is the truth about those levels. Etc etc.



Sleeping, eating, exercise, and fucking beautiful women, having a kingdom, the Buddha went through all that and more. Then he went to learn all the different ways to meditate. Clearly there is something beyond that rubbish, otherwise he wouldn't have gone for it and spread Buddhism like wildfire.