Do you often just checked out at work?

It's one of the first day that look like summer here in french Canada,Already planned to meet up with some friend for a few drinks after work.It's around 80 degrees outside, I know some cold drink are waiting for me,Sundresses season is finally here, all I want is to leave work early.I'm just killing time until I'm out of here, not being productive at all.And I'm not even feeling guilty being paid, doing nothing till 5pm comes.