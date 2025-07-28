  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you miss your mom and dad?

My parents took (stole) my inheritance and caused me great pain.

But I still miss them greatly. I've felt alone ever since.
 
More than words can convey. Life goes on, but never the same. I miss my best friend in my Dad. I miss My Mom mainly for the love she gave everyone. I knew if she were around, she could fix situations with her love and hugs. All of sudden holidays aren't the same. I am the leader of the family now. I dream of them a lot even 5 years later.
 
I miss my old man tremendously. My mother crawled into a bottle after he passed and is just a husk of her former self, so I miss the person she was... she lives with me now and it's tough to see her constantly shitfaced...
 
I miss my dad. I just cut my mom's grass Saturday and I meet her at church every Sunday and we usually have lunch after. She made a taco salad and an unbelievable key lime pie yesterday.
 
Definitely. Lost my mum at the beginning of last year and still miss her greatly. Lost my dad in 2002 when I was in my early 20s, so I regret never really being able to get to know him as an adult.
 
Apart from sharing genetic info with him to pass on to other female family members who needed to know and get tested haven't spoken to my dad in 25 odd years.

My mum, I will never get over losing her. We were two peas in a pod but also couldn't be more different. I'm messy, she was militantly tidy, she was posh, I'm the farthest away from posh.

Her last Christmas knowing her days were numbered, I even had a wobble on Saturday at a Christmas event being she adored everything about Christmas.

Couldn't even go to her funeral being I had to have breast cancer surgery 5 days after she died.
 
