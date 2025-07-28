Do you miss your mom and dad?

Apart from sharing genetic info with him to pass on to other female family members who needed to know and get tested haven't spoken to my dad in 25 odd years.
My mum, I will never get over losing her. We were two peas in a pod but also couldn't be more different. I'm messy, she was militantly tidy, she was posh, I'm the farthest away from posh.
Her last Christmas knowing her days were numbered, I even had a wobble on Saturday at a Christmas event being she adored everything about Christmas.
Couldn't even go to her funeral being I had to have breast cancer surgery 5 days after she died.