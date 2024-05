I like them but I think they are quite a bit over rated.





The fact that a large portion of their hits are covers stolen from older and generally not famous or wealthy artists and that they attempted to release the songs as their own without crediting the artists they took from (until they got caught) doesn't sit well with me.



A lot of the older blues artists never really made it big and died broke. Then zepplin comes out years later and steals their melodies, lyrics (with maybe slight changes) and play it thru distortion and get the credit and the money...



That said, their more mature and properly original stuff is great and they really had a high level of musicianship. John Paul Jones doesn't get enough credit, dude was a solid keyboardist and added quite a bit of depth to their sound.



And I was surprised to find out that Plant actually played the harmonica on "When The Levee Breaks" (another of their covers I think).