Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,612
- Reaction score
- 48,285
What the most controversial people in the world. His inauguration is around the corner.
Personally, I have very strong dislike for him.
But admire his tenacity and his ability be knocked down several times, but come back up like The Terminator and still move forward.
Let's see what the numbers will look like.
Personally, I have very strong dislike for him.
But admire his tenacity and his ability be knocked down several times, but come back up like The Terminator and still move forward.
Let's see what the numbers will look like.