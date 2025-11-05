Do you lock back at Tim Sylvia more fondly now?

Tim was universally hated during his day. He was kind of awkward guy who people said had no skills and because of matt hughes bullying he was even more awkward always desperately looking for acceptance.



We hated him with a passion and all cheered when Couture and Fedor beat his ass.



However given the state of UFC HW today, do you have the same level of hate for him? Especially given the modern golden boy tom aspinall.



Let's look:



He won the HW title twice. And in each of his reigns he actually defended his belt.



The first time the guy lost his belt, Mir broke his arm and the ref stopped the fight. Tim was pissed and wanted the fight to continue, he wanted to keep going despite his broken arm. In comparison Tom now feels like a fighter more cut out for amateur fighting where fighters are wrapped in protective head gears and bubbles to prevent injury.



The second time he won his belt he was near KOd. Being teh fighter that he is, he got up, kept fighting and landed a blow to KO arlovksi and win the belt the second time. The way he handled pressure and escaped defeat is something Tom has proven he is incapable off.



He also was willing to go with a broken arm and fight to the death during a time when pay was shit. He made 40K vs mir, and 90K vs arlovksi.



So while we hated him then, how do you view now in 2025 with our current HW division?



IMO his legacy is better then tom's. If they ever put tom in the HOF I cant see how sylvia is not in.