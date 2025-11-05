  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you lock back at Tim Sylvia more fondly now?

Tim was universally hated during his day. He was kind of awkward guy who people said had no skills and because of matt hughes bullying he was even more awkward always desperately looking for acceptance.

We hated him with a passion and all cheered when Couture and Fedor beat his ass.

However given the state of UFC HW today, do you have the same level of hate for him? Especially given the modern golden boy tom aspinall.

Let's look:

He won the HW title twice. And in each of his reigns he actually defended his belt.

The first time the guy lost his belt, Mir broke his arm and the ref stopped the fight. Tim was pissed and wanted the fight to continue, he wanted to keep going despite his broken arm. In comparison Tom now feels like a fighter more cut out for amateur fighting where fighters are wrapped in protective head gears and bubbles to prevent injury.

The second time he won his belt he was near KOd. Being teh fighter that he is, he got up, kept fighting and landed a blow to KO arlovksi and win the belt the second time. The way he handled pressure and escaped defeat is something Tom has proven he is incapable off.

He also was willing to go with a broken arm and fight to the death during a time when pay was shit. He made 40K vs mir, and 90K vs arlovksi.

So while we hated him then, how do you view now in 2025 with our current HW division?

IMO his legacy is better then tom's. If they ever put tom in the HOF I cant see how sylvia is not in.
 
Too early in Tom's career and at least Tim fought some absolute beasts in prime Ricco, Mir, Arlovski, declining Nog and declining Fedor, declining Randy

I do BTW. Never liked the guy.

Im a huge CC stan and thought he would've wrecked Tim's Legs. Maybe early in his career he would've but not the damaged CC that was in UFC.

CC fought poorly in a cage in general. Even healthy I could see a Tim fight going like the Kongo fight.

So in short I do see him in better light in retrospect
 
BowserJr said:
Too early in Tom's career and at least Tim fought some absolute beasts in prime Ricco, Mir, Arlovski, declining Nog and declining Fedor, declining Randy
Click to expand...
Tim was no longer the UFC champ and declining in the Fedor and Nog fights as well. In fact, I'm not sure if Fedor was declining at that point. Tim almost KO'd Nog, too.
 
mkt said:
Tim was no longer the UFC champ and declining in the Fedor and Nog fights as well. In fact, I'm not sure if Fedor was declining at that point. Tim almost KO'd Nog, too.
Click to expand...
Tim was declining but was fresh off the interim fight with Nog.

AA fought Fedor 1st and it was the 1st time he started seeming a bit off.

AA was absolutely peak on his sickest run and had great stand up but IMO CC was a bit faster, with better striking in general and much better kicks, yet AA seemed to be doing better than CC till the KO... maybe it was the reach. Who knows
 
BowserJr said:
AA was absolutely peak on his sickest run and had great stand up but IMO CC was a bit faster, with better striking in general and much better kicks, yet AA seemed to be doing better than CC till the KO... maybe it was the reach. Who knows
Click to expand...
AA tragically found a way to lose his biggest fights, besides a brief run as UFC champ. Ricco, Rizzo, 2nd and 3rd Sylvia fights, Fedor, Sergei in the SF tournament, etc. He often looked good and sharper than his opponent until he didn't.
 
