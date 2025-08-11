Do you like that Paramount bought the rights for the UFC?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Inspired by this thread.
It's quite a monumental deal. But I don't have Paramount streaming, but this definitely gives an incentive to purchase it.
So you like the deal? Or is it too early to tell.
I think it's a great deal for both the UFC and the fans. You get to see all UFC events and much more. And than top that off with what Paramount has in their regular streaming.
Very smart move from everyone imo.
UFC moving to Paramount next year in $7.7 billion rights deal
In a major deal, Paramount scores exclusive rights to UFC events, signaling the end of the pay-per-view model currently used by ESPN.
www.usatoday.com
