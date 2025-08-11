  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you like that Paramount bought the rights for the UFC?

Do you like that Paramount bought the rights for the UFC?

  • Total voters
    29
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,326
Reaction score
52,551
Inspired by this thread.

LoneLynx

News Thread 'Paramount buys UFC rights. PPV model is dead'


<Moves>
  • Eek
  • Like
  • Love

www.usatoday.com

UFC moving to Paramount next year in $7.7 billion rights deal

In a major deal, Paramount scores exclusive rights to UFC events, signaling the end of the pay-per-view model currently used by ESPN.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com

www.tsn.ca

Paramount will become the new home to all UFC events in the US under 7-year deal with TKO Group - TSN.ca

www.tsn.ca www.tsn.ca

It's quite a monumental deal. But I don't have Paramount streaming, but this definitely gives an incentive to purchase it.

So you like the deal? Or is it too early to tell.

I think it's a great deal for both the UFC and the fans. You get to see all UFC events and much more. And than top that off with what Paramount has in their regular streaming.

Very smart move from everyone imo.
 
Who gets custody of Dana's DWCS?

Do fans go back and pay UFC to get that content -- or will P+ run it?

Also, need to see how UFC support programming develops outside of ESPN's influence.
 
I hope I’m required to subscribe to espn + prior to getting Paramount. I love doing the more complex, multiple steps method vs the short simple way.
 
The more I think of it, this is the best thing that can happen to UFC and the sport of MMA I believe. This is a game changer.
 
If it means no more PPVs, then no.

PPVs are the only cards which can sometimes be stacked nowadays. Without that there will just be a string of mediocre cards. Quality will not go up from here.

Like I said in the other thread. We've lived through the golden ages of the UFC where stacking PPVs mattered and the Apex didn't exist so all events took place in filled arenas all over the country and the world.

1/3 of the roster is coming from DWCS right now. Quality will remain the same or worsen and quantity will go up.
 
“I didn’t want to come back and be in the school, but I had to because it was part of a lawsuit and the agreement with Paramount” - Jesus

<31>
 
I’m sure this deal will be great for TKO’s valuation, and they’ll be able to take out more/bigger loans
 
Last edited:
After the Paramount deal expires, I want to see the UFC go full circle and end up back at SpikeTV
 
Today I like what I'm hearing. We'll see though.
 
I think this will improve the russian streams, so I'm for it.
Just kidding.
 
usernamee said:
If it means no more PPVs, then no.

PPVs are the only cards which can sometimes be stacked nowadays. Without that there will just be a string of mediocre cards. Quality will not go up from here.

Like I said in the other thread. We've lived through the golden ages of the UFC where stacking PPVs mattered and the Apex didn't exist so all events took place in filled arenas all over the country and the world.

1/3 of the roster is coming from DWCS right now. Quality will remain the same or worsen and quantity will go up.
Click to expand...
They're not removing numbered cards. They're just removing the PPV model.

WWE hasn't had a PPV in years, but they still have Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The same thing will happen with the UFC. The PPV model is gone, but not the numbered cards.

So you pay a flat fee for Paramount Plus and get both the numbered cards and FN cards.

Not sure why this is so complicated for some to understand.
 
STAY GOLD said:
They're not removing numbered cards. They're just removing the PPV model.

WWE hasn't had a PPV in years, but they still have Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The same thing will happen with the UFC. The PPV model is gone, but not the numbered cards.

So you pay a flat fee for Paramount Plus and get both the numbered cards and FN cards.

Not sure why this is so complicated for some to understand.
Click to expand...


and what incentive do they have to stack the numbered cards like they do with the PPVs?
 
usernamee said:
and what incentive do they have to stack the numbered cards like they do with the PPVs?
Click to expand...
They're not stacking the majority of the numbered cards now for the most part, so whatever incentive they have now given how low the PPV sales have been in recent years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LoneLynx
News Paramount buys UFC rights. PPV model is dead
11 12 13
Replies
241
Views
2K
chinarice
chinarice
Pittie Petey
4 Different Companies In Talks For New UFC Television Deal
2
Replies
23
Views
737
BluntForceTrama
BluntForceTrama
TCE
News Netflix co-CEO casts doubt on interest in UFC after revealing streamer staying focused on ‘big, breakthrough events’
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
4K
Mcnugget
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,587
Messages
57,673,154
Members
175,799
Latest member
girishvivek

Share this page

Back
Top