Do you like puzzles in games?

I fucking HATE puzzles in games. To me, it's work.
i just finished Rise of the Tomb Raider and I feel like the puzzles were a drag. Constantly moving around, aiming the bow at ropes and shit. I WAS going to play Shadow next, but now I'll probably skip that shit permanently.In medium doses. The only game that really turned me off of the puzzles, was "Shadow of The Tomb Raider". There was WAY too many of them, and they got irritating, because half the time you spend solving them, you're just running around doing all this platforming just to turn some cranks. You start to feel like a lab rat in a maze, and it gets so tedious after a while.