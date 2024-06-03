Do you like puzzles in games?

Bornstarch said:
I fucking HATE puzzles in games. To me, it's work.
Yeah I hate them too, I'm far too impatient. I got that Steam mentality where I have 30 games on my backlog I gotta complete, so I kinda rush through games unless they're really good. I guess the only puzzle games I've enjoyed over the last few years were Portal 1 & 2. But generally anytime I see a puzzle that I can't sleepwalk through I'm just googling the solution

It's fine when used sparingly in an RPG, preferably as some kind of side quest to get a high level item, especially in the modern age where if I get really frustrated it's a Google search away
 
In medium doses. The only game that really turned me off of the puzzles, was "Shadow of The Tomb Raider". There was WAY too many of them, and they got irritating, because half the time you spend solving them, you're just running around doing all this platforming just to turn some cranks. You start to feel like a lab rat in a maze, and it gets so tedious after a while.
 
I enjoy puzzle platformers and I dont mind a few puzzles in my action adventure games, like with the new Prince Of Persia, dont like when adventure games are too puzzle heavy though, I ended up enjoying Fenyx Rising but there was way too many puzzles in that dang game, took away from my journey
 
HereticBD said:
i just finished Rise of the Tomb Raider and I feel like the puzzles were a drag. Constantly moving around, aiming the bow at ropes and shit. I WAS going to play Shadow next, but now I'll probably skip that shit permanently.
 
The puzzles in the Uncharted games were a slog. I didn't have the patience for them so thankfully all of the solutions were on YouTube.
 
