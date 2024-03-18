I don't know if it's just me but it feels like I have to constantly clash with male egos when I have to get anything done. I don't like having male doctors because it feels like it becomes some game of asserting authority over it just being a medical check-up. Some really project this nonsense over others but I tend to have this issue less with women.



I know the running gag that women tend to over think and guys are just more easy going and accepting, but sometimes I think this is more a ruse. Not all the time, but when you see those balding dudes putting down men who have long hair as feminine while they're secretly saving to transplant their anal hair onto their chins it just seems like an incredibly underhanded form of cattyness. Guys got duped into accepting boring clothing styles and now tend to be comfortable reinforcing the idea of "dress like a man," and then there's the added layer that in certain situations guys can be overtly aggressive toward threats and challenges and feel socially competent among the social status quo e.g one guy who attracts more female attention would easily be excluded from the guy group while the opposite is true for females. Men do not think of themselves as the attractive gender so one who is attractive is an abnormality. Basically, it's a constant dick measuring contest and th vast majority have small ones.



A classic example is you stereotypical calm and assertive yoga instructor. Attractive, in good shape, in touch with his feminine side. Most guys sneer at these dudes and tend to think of them as con artists. Cant remember what this movie is called but it was about a yoga instructor who shows up in town and starts stealing all the girlfriends and wives. It's like some paranoid fever dream. Another is stuff like the GTA5 yoga instructor having an affair with the mc's wife. Guys get territorial and paranoid about opposing mindsets.