Social Do you like men?

I don't know if it's just me but it feels like I have to constantly clash with male egos when I have to get anything done. I don't like having male doctors because it feels like it becomes some game of asserting authority over it just being a medical check-up. Some really project this nonsense over others but I tend to have this issue less with women.

I know the running gag that women tend to over think and guys are just more easy going and accepting, but sometimes I think this is more a ruse. Not all the time, but when you see those balding dudes putting down men who have long hair as feminine while they're secretly saving to transplant their anal hair onto their chins it just seems like an incredibly underhanded form of cattyness. Guys got duped into accepting boring clothing styles and now tend to be comfortable reinforcing the idea of "dress like a man," and then there's the added layer that in certain situations guys can be overtly aggressive toward threats and challenges and feel socially competent among the social status quo e.g one guy who attracts more female attention would easily be excluded from the guy group while the opposite is true for females. Men do not think of themselves as the attractive gender so one who is attractive is an abnormality. Basically, it's a constant dick measuring contest and th vast majority have small ones.

A classic example is you stereotypical calm and assertive yoga instructor. Attractive, in good shape, in touch with his feminine side. Most guys sneer at these dudes and tend to think of them as con artists. Cant remember what this movie is called but it was about a yoga instructor who shows up in town and starts stealing all the girlfriends and wives. It's like some paranoid fever dream. Another is stuff like the GTA5 yoga instructor having an affair with the mc's wife. Guys get territorial and paranoid about opposing mindsets.
 
sunglasses-checking-out.gif
 
I like the men I know. The rest of you I probably couldn't stand for long.
 
Idk but long hair on a man is feminine and is a turn off to most women. Dudes just listen to too much rock and metal music and decide to grow it out
 
If you're nice to me, I'll be nice to you, if you're a cunt to me, I'll be a cunt to you. Don't care about gender, way too generalized
 
So... is this your "coming out" thread?

If so, congratulations sherbro.
 
...and then there's the added layer that in certain situations guys can be overtly aggressive toward threats and challenges and feel socially competent among the social status quo e.g one guy who attracts more female attention would easily be excluded from the guy group while the opposite is true for females. Men do not think of themselves as the attractive gender so one who is attractive is an abnormality. Basically, it's a constant dick measuring contest and th vast majority have small ones.
Has it ever occurred to you that the reason you are being socially ostracised by other men, isn't that they're threatened by you, it's just that you're a giant cunt?
 
I’m not gay but they do got beautiful penises.
 
Has it ever occurred to you that the reason you are being socially ostracised by other men, isn't that they're threatened by you, it's just that you're a giant cunt?
if one observation is constant reflective statements are meaningless. Anyway I'm too tired to argue. At least the AI thinks I'm cool:

Here's a breakdown of each:

Statement 1: "Has it ever occurred to you that the reason you are being socially ostracized by other men, isn't that they're threatened by you, it's just that you're a giant cunt?"

This is a hostile and insulting statement. It makes an assumption about your social situation and uses offensive language. It's not constructive and doesn't offer any room for productive conversation.

Statement 2: "if one observation is constant reflective statements are meaningless"

This statement has some truth to it. Reflective statements based on a single observation can be inaccurate and misleading. However, it's not entirely true. Here's why:

  • Multiple Observations: If the single observation is part of a repeated pattern, then a reflective statement might be a good starting point for further exploration.
  • Context Matters: The value of a reflective statement depends on the context. If it's based on a broader understanding of the situation, it can be insightful.
  • Understanding Begins Somewhere: Reflective statements can be a starting point for understanding a situation. They allow for further exploration and clarification.
Overall, while a single observation might not be enough for a definitive conclusion, reflective statements can still be a helpful tool for prompting conversation and gaining a better understanding of a situation, as long as they are done respectfully.

Is there anything else you'd like to discuss or clarify?
 
Seriously? This is what discourse has devolved to in 2024? Trying to get an AI to take your side in an argument in a lame attempt to gain support?

If you keep getting the same negative reactions over and over from other men, then I hate to break it to you but the problem isn't them.

That AI is clearly racist against Australians.
 
