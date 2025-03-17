  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Food & Drink Do you like Irish cream beverage ?

Versez

Versez

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
7,971
Reaction score
11,222
1742254570627.jpegJust mixed my coffee at job today with Irish cream , I think I’ve had too much I had to call a taxi to get back to home , lol. Is there Irish cream enthusiast here ? Normally I only drink on weekends but that st patty day got me
 
Versez said:
Btw I checked the UG forum today , god it scared the shit out of me. I thought I was on some dark web shit for a moment. Authorities will probably down this forum anytime soon.
Click to expand...
Never met him but I'm pretty good pals with someone who posts there, he's pretty needy though so I sort of get it being he knows everyone from the UG days. But the racist, homophobic women hating shit as well as the underage rape fantasy shit I should have reported it myself really.
 
1742255333821.pngCarolans Irish cream is also a good alternative
 
I used to like Baileys (still do I guess). They used to occasionally run flavoured versions one being caramel and another being mint. They were awesome but only an 'every now and then' limited special.
 
Sobek said:
I used to like Baileys (still do I guess). They used to occasionally run flavoured versions one being caramel and another being mint. They were awesome but only an 'every now and then' limited special.
Click to expand...
Another Irish cream and mint lover!
 
Natural Order said:
You better believe it.
Click to expand...
jmc-gif-ufc.gif
 
Got fed some shots that were part Baileys and Kahlua. Tasty.
 
fingercuffs said:
Never met him but I'm pretty good pals with someone who posts there, he's pretty needy though so I sort of get it being he knows everyone from the UG days. But the racist, homophobic women hating shit as well as the underage rape fantasy shit I should have reported it myself really.
Click to expand...
The what now . . .

:eek:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Phlog
I might be late to the party but my hack for travel is take longer and drink beers.
Replies
7
Views
333
Tone C
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,654
Messages
57,043,744
Members
175,515
Latest member
Fritzlton

Share this page

Back
Top