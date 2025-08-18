Do you like Hamzat a little less because of 319?

I’ll admit I do. He was my favorite fighter to that point



Cumulatively hes been a destroyer and backs his talk usually but this fight there was no real end game to his lay and pray. Whether or not he couldn’t do anything is beside the point because he went on the record to say DDP ‘isn’t that strong’ afterwards which is contestable given what I saw transpire. The crucifix dinker punches were weak AF



He disappointed me a lot Saturday for a couple similar reasons. He talked a massive ass whopping game prior to this said some stupid things but I think what really turned me off was his post fight in the cage behavior. The guy really has no manners and that’s fine and to be accepted but he seemed to be gloating and just happy about the paycheck.

All about the money and that’s all he really talked about.



He didn’t have the sense to know that Dana was most likely pissed to shit about that main event and in no mood for bonus talk or future fights



I still like him but that really tarnished it for me. He’s a dummy