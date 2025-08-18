  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you like Hamzat a little less because of 319?

I’ll admit I do. He was my favorite fighter to that point

Cumulatively hes been a destroyer and backs his talk usually but this fight there was no real end game to his lay and pray. Whether or not he couldn’t do anything is beside the point because he went on the record to say DDP ‘isn’t that strong’ afterwards which is contestable given what I saw transpire. The crucifix dinker punches were weak AF

He disappointed me a lot Saturday for a couple similar reasons. He talked a massive ass whopping game prior to this said some stupid things but I think what really turned me off was his post fight in the cage behavior. The guy really has no manners and that’s fine and to be accepted but he seemed to be gloating and just happy about the paycheck.
All about the money and that’s all he really talked about.

He didn’t have the sense to know that Dana was most likely pissed to shit about that main event and in no mood for bonus talk or future fights

I still like him but that really tarnished it for me. He’s a dummy
 
This is MMA. If you want to see standing combat, you have kickboxing and Thai boxing.

If you want to see bloody combat, you have bare-knuckle fighting.

What is MMA? It's a martial arts sport where all fighting styles are represented, and the one with the best fighting style wins.
 
No he raised his stock. Proved he can go five rounds and out grappled one of the biggest and strongest guys in the division easily for the entire fight.
That doesn't seem to be the case. I don't remember seeing such a backlash after his other fights. Sure some thought the Burns and Usman fights had a bad decision, but no one thought those fights were boring.
 
No. That happens. Sometimes you work really hard without big success and in the end you dont want to fuck up because that would make your week even worse. New monday will come.
 
Didn't really care for him to begin with, it's just fascinating how the masses are taken in by a guy who talks and acts like a psychopath, Conor kinda did the same thing, his humor was a mask for the fact that he was being dehumanizingly cruel to most opponents and saying crazy things to them. Humans are drawn to psychopathic emotional detachment for some reason, like "oh he's so cool cause he doesn't care about anyone or anything" type shit, maybe because people secretly wish they could be that way but they can't fake it or have high inhibition.
 
This is MMA. If you want to watch someone repeatedly crotch sniff, take another man's back or pin him down you have wrestling and gay porn.

That weak argument can go both ways.
 
I would’ve been on board w this if it weren’t for the revealing antics afterwards. He really did himself no favors acting like that
 
I think people are overreacting. I don't think the fight was that boring, but out of all his performances it's the one that sticks out as the least entertaining. Every other fight he's had has been exciting, so I think don't think the label of boring fighter is accurate.
 
For me

He came out and was crazy and I was a fan..
Then there was the destruction of the card with the weight miss and not giving a damn and I was like"Fuck that Guy"....
Then I was interested to see his fights but to be honest I am skeptical that he would make it to the fight.
Now I am meh but we will see how the next fight goes.
 
The people who say Khamzat just layed and pray are either 1. blind or 2. they're DDP fans and this is just a cope

They'll post the fight on youtube in a few months and everyone can rewatch it/re-analyze it: Khamzat was not laying and praying. DDP is just strong and limited the damage. Khamzat was constantly punching/kicking/kneeing/attempting submissions through the entire fight. DDP is a freaking giant ball of muscle with incredible cardio. It's insulting to say that Khamzat was laying and praying. And Marc Goddard should be fired, like yesterday.
 
