Do you like going out and doing things alone?

I sure do. I realized that as I got older I value my time and I enjoy my own company. Most of the time I prefer to do things alone, such as going out to eat, catching a flick at a movie theater, bar hopping and even going to sporting events. I don’t know why some people are embarrassed to go out and do things alone in a public setting. It might be awkward at first but no one actually gives a shit.



Is anyone else antisocial?