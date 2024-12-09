Do you like going out and doing things alone?

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,036
Reaction score
825
I sure do. I realized that as I got older I value my time and I enjoy my own company. Most of the time I prefer to do things alone, such as going out to eat, catching a flick at a movie theater, bar hopping and even going to sporting events. I don’t know why some people are embarrassed to go out and do things alone in a public setting. It might be awkward at first but no one actually gives a shit.

Is anyone else antisocial?
 
What would you like to do / eat? I don't know...

Nah. You just go do it.
 
Sakuraba is #1 said:
I sure do. I realized that as I got older I value my time and I enjoy my own company. Most of the time I prefer to do things alone, such as going out to eat, catching a flick at a movie theater, bar hopping and even going to sporting events. I don’t know why some people are embarrassed to go out and do things alone in a public setting. It might be awkward at first but no one actually gives a shit.

Is anyone else antisocial?
Click to expand...
Does your wife/GF/boyfriend/husband have the same mindset?
 
I do things alone in public all the time. It's easier to pick up women that way too.
 
I wouldn't say I'm antisocial but yes I do like doing things alone. Baseball games are fun alone. Movies. Eating out. You can do what you want when you want when doing these things without others.
 
My wife and I understand the importance of alone time. Even if I have the opportunity to come home early, I usually just work more or run an errand instead, coming home at roughly the same time.

Being isolated is bad for you, prioritizing autonomous activity is not
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,182
Messages
56,632,491
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top