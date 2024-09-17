Do you like Fried Chicken?

Probably my favorite unhealthy food aside from pizza. The batter is what makes or breaks a good piece of fried chicken. I prefer a drumstick over a breast, thigh or wing. KFC and Popeyes are decent alternatives, but I miss Pioneer Chicken the most. There really aren’t that many good places that serve fried chicken anymore. It’s probably best to make your own anyway. Any good recipes for the batter? Which oil is the best to fry the chicken in?