Do you like Dim Sum?

As I grow up, fewer and fewer dim sum actually peak my interest. Mainly because I don't enjoy low quantity ingredients, which is what more than half of the normal eateries uses to cut cost and increase revenue. Only top end restaurants that uses fresh and good ingredients make me enjoy the food.For example,I can get siu mai for $0.70. But those usually "sucks". I'm paying $2+ per siu mai in HK resturants because they uses fresh pork and it taste significantly better.Likewise for Char Siu Bao, I can get one easily for $1. But they cost $4+ for really good ones.These are cheap Char Siu Bao.These are good char siew bao that I likethe dough itself is vastly superior when they use better flour and the difference in texture between handmade and machine-made is huge.