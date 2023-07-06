Do you like Dim Sum?

Do you like Dim Sum?

I'm going to one at lunch today, haven't been in awhile. Use to love but it seems like the quality of the food since the pandemic has been shit.

We'll see how it is today though.

1315867.jpg
 
Pretty apathetic. I’m indifferent towards the food and placed we used to go to were also extremely busy.
 
As I grow up, fewer and fewer dim sum actually peak my interest. Mainly because I don't enjoy low quantity ingredients, which is what more than half of the normal eateries uses to cut cost and increase revenue. Only top end restaurants that uses fresh and good ingredients make me enjoy the food.

For example,
I can get siu mai for $0.70. But those usually "sucks". I'm paying $2+ per siu mai in HK resturants because they uses fresh pork and it taste significantly better.

Likewise for Char Siu Bao, I can get one easily for $1. But they cost $4+ for really good ones.

These are cheap Char Siu Bao.
叉烧包.jpg


These are good char siew bao that I like




the dough itself is vastly superior when they use better flour and the difference in texture between handmade and machine-made is huge.
 
I get your point as it applies to any food. But a 70 cent subpar siu mai is 70 cent well spent.
 
Gyoza, dim sum, dumplings, pot stickers… I’ve had excellent ones, and terrible ones. All depends on where you are getting it from.
 
I don't get too snobby with it. Some dishes are better than others. I can see if someone gets sick of it if they have it all the time. I had it all over the world. I never really had a terrible experience. I just don't like it when they sit you next to randoms.

I don't like the white pork buns though. I like the baked ones more. Sometimes they have some sort of pineapple topping.
 
I like it but it isn't in my top of Chinese food let alone all foods

I am not big on guangdongnese cusine in general I much prefer the spicy and salty foods

that being said the shaomai chaoshaorou bao are good
 
Dim sum at that place in Flushing was fucking greatness. Forget name of joint tho
 
There’s a very good one in the Asian shopping center on the east side of Cleveland.

My fave is probably the shrimp balls, everything they have is top notch though.
 
Some Asian kid I worked with would get it. And I would go "did you get some Dim Sum and Then Some?"

They all can't be gems, folks.
 
Are you talking about the appetizer at chinese takeout, or something else? If the appetizer, then yes love it. But everything in TS pic is not what you get when you order dim sum at chinese takeout.
Had to change my vote until clarification.
 
