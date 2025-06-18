Do you laugh at Chael Sonnen for sayin Usman is the greatest MMA athlete of all time?

Intermission
He said that after Usman got sparked by Edwards roundhouse kick.
Prior to that, Chael says he saw an MMA athlete exhibit elit level skills in every aspect of mixed martial arts.
This is a bad case of recency effect, surely?
The recency effect is a cognitive bias in which those items, ideas, or arguments that came last are remembered more clearly than those that came first.
