Do you laugh at Chael Sonnen for sayin Usman is the greatest MMA athlete of all time?

Intermission

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
4,251
Reaction score
2,249
He said that after Usman got sparked by Edwards roundhouse kick.

Prior to that, Chael says he saw an MMA athlete exhibit elit level skills in every aspect of mixed martial arts.

This is a bad case of recency effect, surely?

The recency effect is a cognitive bias in which those items, ideas, or arguments that came last are remembered more clearly than those that came first.{<jordan}
 
Last edited:
he has also praised GSP's athleticism which is fairly on point...
 
Idk. He says a lot of shit to pick up traction. I do laugh at his outfits tho. Dude dresses like a sleazy airline pilot.
 
He probably does have the greatest balance of power and cardio of any MMA fighter ever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Opinion: Is Weili Zhang the Greatest Strawweight of All-Time?
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
cheesus
cheesus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,974
Messages
57,442,003
Members
175,716
Latest member
SlimeGod

Share this page

Back
Top