Do you keep things just in case they'll be useful someday?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 27,949
- Reaction score
- 34,946
I probably need to cut back.
I bought an office chair a couple years ago and it came with 2 sets of wheels. Traditional office chair wheels, and a set made with what look like rollerblade wheels.
I used the traditional office chair wheels, but I saved the rollerblade wheels in case I ever needed them. For what, I don't know. Now I just found them again and I really should throw them away, but I have this nagging feeling that I could build something cool like giant a furniture dolly with them.
