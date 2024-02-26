Do you keep things just in case they'll be useful someday?

I probably need to cut back.

I bought an office chair a couple years ago and it came with 2 sets of wheels. Traditional office chair wheels, and a set made with what look like rollerblade wheels.

I used the traditional office chair wheels, but I saved the rollerblade wheels in case I ever needed them. For what, I don't know. Now I just found them again and I really should throw them away, but I have this nagging feeling that I could build something cool like giant a furniture dolly with them.
 
When my stand up fan died, I bought the exact same fan again so I kept the old base just in case I ever broke the base on the new one
You aint gettin ole Pete for another 25 bucks without him puttin up a struggle
 
i used to do this pretty excessively with old weed cartridges you screw on vape pens, and then in moments of weakness i would try to see if i could squeeze out more hits from them
 
I need to build a non attached garage on my second lot. It wouldn't need much power, just basic lighting and it wouldn't need heat.

I am used to houses with a basement, and I don't have a basement. My 2-car attached garage is my workshop and storage area, and it is organized, but way too full. I need more space to spread out.
 
20 years from now you’ll be on A&E with no teeth and your children helping you out of a hoarding scenario…

Fire em the fuck out!
 
