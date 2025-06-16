Do you judge people by what they are drinking at a bar?

TheNinja

TheNinja

Mar 8, 2005
28,845
17,880
For example I go to a bar/show the other night. 2 dude are sitting there trying to hit on some women (it's all good, do your thing) but they are ordering a bunch of Coronas. I immediately categorize them as guys who hate beer but want to look like they enjoy drinking beer and they probably have no experience actually drinking alcohol or being at a bar. Complete wanna bes.

If I so dudes pounding Bud heavy I'm guessing he's a NASCAR fan.
Martini drinking dude, probably a snob
Martini drinking woman...probably a 40+ cougar who might be looking for some fun
 
