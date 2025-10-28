Opinion Do you honestly believe Trump cares about most of you Americans?

  • Yes, he cares deeply about the most of us Americans.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, I don't believe he cares.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not American and I believe he doesn't care for most Americans.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • I'm not American, but I believe he cares for most Americans.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
39,764
Reaction score
54,680
(Your vote won't be shown)

He doesn't give a shit about 95% of Americans, he just does things to show his power or just to be shit disturber.

I don't think he cares about the average American.

Too much of a narcissist to even think about those things.

I feel for you guys who actually believe he cares for your well being.


trump-dance-malaysia-asia-tour.gif
 
I don’t believe anyone in Washington does. Anyone who does is naive.

But I do think Trump cares about his ego and wants to be seen as successful. Most of the career politicians just want to get paid.
 
I think he cares about his legacy. Not necessarily the people. Its why even though hes not a conservative he set up a conservative Supreme Court. His legacy is what he cares about.
 
