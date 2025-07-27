  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you have to treat some girls like crap, to get them to like you?

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
498
Reaction score
339
Is that a cliché as old as humanity itself?

I think it's the "diva" type, you can't be nice and sweet with them, you almost have to "bully" them (with insults and comments and behaviour, emotionally I mean, not physically).

I think it's cause the "diva" attitude is all about being the centre of attention or "owning" men, type of thing.

You got to "push them around" a little, let them know who's in charge, else they'll just take it as an excuse to be oblivious to your existence?

PS - include some stories or examples of when you had to do this, or even saw or observed this having to be done to some "diva" type.

PPS - I think it's got something to do with how you have to, "out diva" the diva, type of thing? Be nastier than her, as being a diva is what they aspire to. Show her that that's your game, and that gets their interest.
 
Last edited:
Treat them mean, keep them keen.
 
The key is to go full Chris Brown if you want them to like you.

tumblr_m12f3gXXuf1qdlh1io1_500.gif

tumblr_mbp2tvko9e1rdkgfqo1_r1_500.gif


That's the sweet spot.
<GinJuice><{yearp}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,670
Messages
57,617,940
Members
175,774
Latest member
jzhahajizbs

Share this page

Back
Top