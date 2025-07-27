Do you have to treat some girls like crap, to get them to like you?

Is that a cliché as old as humanity itself?



I think it's the "diva" type, you can't be nice and sweet with them, you almost have to "bully" them (with insults and comments and behaviour, emotionally I mean, not physically).



I think it's cause the "diva" attitude is all about being the centre of attention or "owning" men, type of thing.



You got to "push them around" a little, let them know who's in charge, else they'll just take it as an excuse to be oblivious to your existence?



PS - include some stories or examples of when you had to do this, or even saw or observed this having to be done to some "diva" type.



PPS - I think it's got something to do with how you have to, "out diva" the diva, type of thing? Be nastier than her, as being a diva is what they aspire to. Show her that that's your game, and that gets their interest.