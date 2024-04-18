Do you have radon gas in your area?

WTF? I grew up in an area with no radon so this is all news to me. But I saw this graphic and was shocked.

Radon-Levels-Graphic.png


So in some parts of the country your house will get radon inside and give you cancer.

And you can install a radon mitigation system that will lower your radon levels to 1.0, but that's still the equivalent of smoking 2.5 cigarettes per day????

How the fuck are people living in these houses? Kids are growing up with the equivalent of 2.5 cigarettes in their lungs every day?

Here's a map of the US, dark red and orange areas need to think about it.

radon-zones-epa-map.jpg
 
