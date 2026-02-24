Do you have more freedom or less freedom with age?

It’s an interesting question — I was first going to present the thread as “the older you get the more choice becomes an illusion”



You have more responsibilities. Your body degrades. Sometimes I want to live my 30s like my 20s and go back to getting shitfaced all the time



I could do that but I wouldn’t enjoy it. I work on weekends. I don’t enjoy binge drinking. The hangovers are worse for some reason



In your 20s your body is that brand new car. But when you’ve put 90k on it and you haven’t gotten an oil change in 7k.. you drive differently (this is actually a shit analogy and I was doing 130 the other day)



But then I realized — when I was in my 20s I was a slave to my base desires. So I had no choice in that sense.



Plus I didn’t have the financial freedom to do the things I wanted to do



So what’s the moral of the story? I never felt free. Was too broke and horny in my 20s.. and now I’m trying to protect what’s left of my youth



Well.. the only times I did feel free was when I was at my most depraved. When you’re an addict you are never really free because the simple pleasures in life mean nothing.



For that reason, when I decide to get sober or at least cut back on things —- I will NEVER pretend to be someone I’m not. I think the guys who are like “you knew what really gets me high? A nice stroll in the park, brother”



Those guys will not last. That nice guy persona will get gunned down and clapped quick by the fiendish addict within



But me? Don’t get it twisted .. I’m still the shooter. If you know you you know