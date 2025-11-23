Do you have any ideas that are bad but you know they're good?

666

666

T-800
@Brown
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
3,045
Reaction score
4,858
Hey guys! So I have to trim my beard right now. I'm just a little bit fucked up but I got a haircut earlier today and I decided I don't like how my reflection looks so this has to happen now.

Putting together my safety razor with a new blade seems foreign.

Do you guys have any bad ideas you know the truth about and must happen?

Well gotta go before I put myself in deeper waters here..
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I have no idea what the fuck you are asking. How can a bad idea be a good idea?

And WTF does that have to do with your razor?
Click to expand...
Because I had a hard time putting the razor together. That made me realize that the intricate duty of shaving my face while it will ultimately be successful there could potentially be casualties along the way.
 
I call upon thee

@Yoricks Wisdom
 
first of all, address the presumption that they're 'bad' per se to begin with.
the algorithm has allowances for a wide range of perspectives.

abhorrent to some may seem transcendentally liberating to others.
*a Jeff Goldblum voice over would do this justice btw
 
also thought of shaving my beard lately, weird.

counterintuitive IMO, since beasts would seek to grow fur with winter looming.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
666 said:
Because I had a hard time putting the razor together. That made me realize that the intricate duty of shaving my face while it will ultimately be successful there could potentially be casualties along the way.
Click to expand...
Two words: electric razor.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Two words: electric razor.
Click to expand...
Yea when you're technology fails you you're gonna be cutting yourself open in the dark real quick.

Don't ever try to find holes in my logic. I only want to hear from people who understand in this thread.
 
Last edited:
Yoricks Wisdom said:
first of all, address the presumption that they're 'bad' per se to begin with.
the algorithm has allowances for a wide range of perspectives.

abhorrent to some may seem transcendentally liberating to others.
*a Jeff Goldblum voice over would do this justice btw
Yoricks Wisdom said:
also thought of shaving my beard lately, weird.

counterintuitive IMO, since beasts would seek to grow fur with winter looming.
Click to expand...
I read that as breasts and was confused at first.
Click to expand...

Thank you for thy blessed guidance.
 
giphy.gif

Let the Wisdom envelope you.
 
I'm eating take out food right now and what's evil and unethical is them using ingredients where you can't tell in your mouth if it's fat or something normal to eat. Sometimes seafood also has fat confused with seafood.
 
  • Love
Reactions: 666
Yoricks Wisdom said:
first of all, address the presumption that they're 'bad' per se to begin with.
the algorithm has allowances for a wide range of perspectives.

abhorrent to some may seem transcendentally liberating to others.
*a Jeff Goldblum voice over would do this justice btw
Click to expand...
jeff-goldblum.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,146
Messages
58,484,811
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top