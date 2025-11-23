Do you have any ideas that are bad but you know they're good?

666
Hey guys! So I have to trim my beard right now. I'm just a little bit fucked up but I got a haircut earlier today and I decided I don't like how my reflection looks so this has to happen now.
Putting together my safety razor with a new blade seems foreign.
Do you guys have any bad ideas you know the truth about and must happen?
Well gotta go before I put myself in deeper waters here..
